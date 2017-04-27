Nissan’s global sales, production reach record levels in April 2016 – March 2017 period

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s global sales and production rose to record levels in the April 2016 – March 2017 period, driven by the popularity of crossovers such as the Rogue and Qashqai and the success of models offering autonomous drive and connected car technologies.

Sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017, increased for a fourth consecutive year, gaining 4% to 5,642,381 vehicles. Production increased 9% to 5,695,774 units. Sales and output also set single-month records during the month of March.

“We are very proud of the strong customer response to our products in key markets that has allowed our sales and production to reach another record level,” said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s global head of marketing and sales. “Our crossovers performed particularly well, with the Rogue contributing to record sales in the U.S. and the Qashqai helping us achieve the same feat in both China and Europe. We look forward to building on this success by continuing to deliver high-quality products with exciting new technologies that meet the needs of our customers around the world.”

In Japan, Nissan introduced the e-Power system to the Note compact car and began offering ProPILOT autonomous driving technology for the Serena minivan. This helped boost sales of those models by 30% and 50%, respectively.

1. Production

Production by country

March 2017

Nissan’s global production in March surpassed the previous year’s results for the 14th consecutive month, setting a record for a single month.

Production in Japan surpassed the previous year’s results for the eighth consecutive month.

Production outside Japan surpassed the previous year’s results for the second consecutive month, setting a record for a single month.

In Mexico, production surpassed the previous year’s results, setting a record for a single month.

April 2016-March 2017

Global production for the April 2016 – March 2017 period surpassed the previous year’s results for the second consecutive year, setting a record for the April-March period.

Production in Japan surpassed the previous year’s results for the first time in five years, reaching 1 million units for the first time in three years.

Production outside Japan surpassed the previous year’s results for the eighth consecutive year, setting a record for the April-March period.

In Mexico, the U.K. and China, production surpassed the previous year’s results, setting records for the April-March period.

2. Sales

Global retail sales by main market (region)

March 2017

Global sales in March surpassed year-earlier results for the eighth consecutive month, setting a record for a single month.

Sales including mini-vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the fifth consecutive month.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month, setting a record for a single month.

In the U.S. and Europe, sales surpassed year-earlier results, setting records for a single month.

In Mexico, sales surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of March.

April 2016 – March 2017

Global sales for the April 2016 – March 2017 period surpassed the previous year’s results for the fourth consecutive year, setting a record for the April-March period.

Sales outside Japan surpassed the previous year’s results for the fourth consecutive year, setting a record for the April-March period.

In the U.S., Mexico, Europe and China, sales surpassed the previous year’s results, setting records for the April-March period.

3. Exports from Japan

Vehicle exports from Japan

