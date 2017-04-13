Nissan wins 2016 Nielsen Automotive ‘Spanish Advertiser of the Year’ award

Connecting with Hispanic consumers in a culturally relevant way continues to pay off for Nissan in both sales and industry recognition.

For the second consecutive year, Nielsen named Nissan as the ‘Spanish Advertiser of the Year.’ Nissan received the award this morning during a press event that kicks off the 2017 New York International Auto Show Media Preview Days at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

This performance-based award is based on viewers who evaluated each automotive brand on combined performance of the Spanish-language ads for recall, brand recall and likeability.

Nielsen TV Brand Effect employs a nationally representative online panel of TV viewers who have watched programs within the past 24 hours. These panelists answer survey questions about the programs they watched and the commercials to which they were exposed during the broadcasts. Since panelists respond based on what they watched in the real world (as opposed to research environment), the results reflect real-life reaction to, and recall of, commercials.

“We’re excited to receive this award for the second consecutive year as we recognize our engagement with Latinos as a driving force for our success,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’ve connected with our Hispanic consumers, including Spanish-language audiences, through participation in passion points such as Nissan’s sponsorship of the Latin Grammys and Mexican National Team, and by creating ads that speak to them in a culturally relevant way.”

According to I.H.S. POLK market data, Nissan is among the top three brands among Hispanic customers, who represent 21 percent of Nissan’s consumer base.

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on April 14 and runs through April 23. Nissan is displaying its newest models there, including the Nissan Rogue, one of the best-selling compact SUVs among Hispanics*, and the new Rogue Sport. Also on display at the New York show are the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition, which is making its North American debut and the 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition.

*All sales claims based on 2016 calendar year I.H.S. POLK data.

