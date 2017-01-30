Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept to make national debut at the Canadian International Auto Show

This February, the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept will make its Canadian debut at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS), signaling the future of the brand’s sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology. Combining a high sense of style, emotional design, space, comfort and technology to make the mobility experience seamless, the Vmotion 2.0 Concept is the ultimate companion to a lifestyle on the go. The 2017 Nissan Qashqai, which broadens Nissan’s crossover line-up when it goes on sale this spring, will make its regional debut at the show.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept is an evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door sports car. Vmotion 2.0 Concept takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent three-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle, and is accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body. Winner of the 2017 EyesOn Design Award for Best Concept Vehicle, as well as the award for Best Innovative Use of Color, Graphics and Materials, the Vmotion 2.0 Concept features a dramatic silhouette with a distinctive body surface that is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language.

Providing hints at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Nissan’s roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities – the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept features Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of three core elements of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Nissan Intelligent Driving helps provide a safe and comfortable driving experience through technology such as ProPILOT, which is envisioned to ultimately allow the vehicle to drive in autonomous mode – not just on the highway and in heavy traffic conditions – but also on urban roads with intersections.

“Toronto auto show visitors will have the opportunity to see the new Vmotion 2.0 Concept up close, an innovative expression of the vision and values of the Nissan brand,” said Joni Paiva, president, Nissan Canada Inc. “Not only is the Vmotion 2.0 Concept a reflection of where Nissan is heading from a design perspective, both inside and out, it also showcases our vision to seamlessly integrate the mobility experience into the lives of busy professionals constantly on the go.”

The 2017 Nissan Qashqai brings something truly innovative to consumers, offering the functionality of a crossover with all the benefits of a compact car. With buyers looking for more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel, the Qashqai serves to fill an obvious gap that exists in the compact SUV segment. Sharing many of its design, utility and technology attributes with the Nissan Rogue, the Qashqai brings a slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable option that appeals to a younger, more urban generation of SUV buyers, helping them achieve the functionality they need for their active and busy lifestyles.

“The 2017 Nissan Qashqai is an important addition to our Canadian line-up, bridging the gap between compact sedan and SUV by offering the benefits of both,” said Joni Paiva, president, Nissan Canada Inc. “With over three million sold to date in Europe and around the globe, we are confident that Qashqai will be a popular choice for Canadians looking for fun, versatility, and a suite of safety and convenient features, all at an exceptional value.”

For more information on the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept, please visit: http://nissannews.com/en-CA/nissan/canada/releases/-nissan-unveils-vmotion-2-0-at-2017-north-american-international-auto-show-2.

For more information on the 2017 Nissan Qashqai, please visit: http://nissannews.com/en-CA/nissan/canada/presskits/ca-2017-nissan-qashqai-press-kit.

