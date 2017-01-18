Nissan & Tan Chong begin vehicle assembly in Myanmar

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Tan Chong Motor (Myanmar) Co., Ltd. (TCMM) today announced that they have begun assembling cars for the first time in Myanmar with the iconic Nissan sedan, the New Sunny. The assembly operations will initially use the existing Tan Chong facility.

Nissan and TCMM made a strong commitment to Myanmar market which includes strong product line up and local production capabilities. Today’s event is a key milestone in the ongoing expansion plans for Nissan and its partner TCMM. Honourable Chief Minister of Yangon along with several dignitaries from business community, automotive associations joined the event alongside executives from Nissan and Tan Chong.

Earlier in February 2016, Nissan and Tan Chong executives joined Bago government officials to sign a land lease agreement with representatives of the country’s Bago Region.

“With the introduction of the locally assembled New Nissan Sunny today, we are confident that this will further cement our commitment and support to the Myanmar Government in developing the automotive industry”, highlighted by Dato’ Tan Seng Sung, Consultant to Tan Chong Group, in his opening remark.

“Nissan is pleased to be a strong player in the growth of automotive industry in Myanmar.” said Yutaka Sanada, Regional Senior Vice President, Nissan Asia & Oceania region. “This is a key milestone in our wider growth strategy in the region, including countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. We are eager to develop a long and productive relationship with the people of Myanmar and continue to generate returns throughout the supply chain, stimulate jobs and investment.”

“I am pleased that Tan Chong Group, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in Myanmar, will further expand their business in Myanmar with the construction of a CKD assembly plant, thus, bringing in investment and employment opportunities to the local community to help boost the economic growth and elevate income levels”, said Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein, Yangon Region Government.

