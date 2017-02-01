Nissan Serena with ProPILOT innovation wins again! 2016 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards announced

Today, the new Nissan Serena available with innovative ProPILOT technology has been awarded a Grand Prize in the 2016 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards.

The Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards have honored the most outstanding new domestic products or services every year for the past 35 years. This year, a total of 41 products and services were selected by the awards’ committee – 18 grand prizes and 23 excellence awards.*1

Nissan Serena, which started customer deliveries in Japan August of 2016, received the Nihon Keizai Shimbun Grand Prize Award for its innovative technology ProPILOT, the single-lane autonomous technology for highway driving. More than 60% of Serena customers in Japan have opted to include ProPILOT in their purchase.

ProPILOT, a first in the small MPV sector, has become an immediate sensation with car buyers across Japan and is a clear response to the needs of modern drivers. In sum, it renders daily drives safer, more comfortable, and predictive for any type of driver.

In December 2016, Nissan Serena with ProPILOT also won the 2016-2017 Japan Car of the Year Innovation Award right after winning the RJC Car of the Year and Technology of the Year awards for 2016 by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan [RJC] in November.

