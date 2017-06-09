Nissan scores as top brand in 2017 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards with five Best in Class wins

Nissan announced that the 2017 Maxima, Murano, Rogue, TITAN and Versa have been named the top vehicles in their respective segments in AutoPacific’s 21st annual Vehicle Satisfaction Awards (VSA), a survey of over 54,000 owners of new 2016 and 2017 cars and light trucks. The five category wins were more than any other automotive manufacturer.

Murano won its category for the third straight year, while Rogue and Maxima became two-time award recipients. TITAN and Versa won for the first time.

The VSA awards are based solely on owner input – measuring owner satisfaction with 49 attributes of their vehicle rather than surveying things gone wrong. “VSAs look at the big picture, which includes owners’ experiences with their vehicle’s quality and safety, but also goes deeper into the heart of the ownership experience,” said George Peterson, president, AutoPacific.

Nissan was the fastest growing brand in the U.S. in 2016, thanks in part to strong sales performances by the VSA winning vehicles. Rogue sales, for example, were up 14.9 percent in 2016 and have increased nearly 34.9 percent already in the first five months of 2017. TITAN sales have increased nearly 289.5 percent during the same period.

“Rogue has proven to be truly in a class by itself, as have Maxima and Murano, since all three vehicles underwent complete redesigns in recent years,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM and Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re also pleased to have Versa and the new TITAN recognized by owners in the VSA survey – confirming Nissan’s strength across a wide range of vehicle categories and prices.”

About Nissan’s 2017 Vehicle Satisfaction Award winners



The Nissan Rogue, following three straight years of sales growth since the introduction of the completely redesigned second generation for the 2014 model year, took another major step forward for 2017 with a new look, enhanced utility and an expanded suite of Nissan Safety Shield technologies. Rogue is now Nissan’s top-selling vehicle. In an expansion of the Rogue lineup, a new gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain is offered for the first time in Rogue history.

As the flagship of Nissan’s popular sedan lineup, Maxima sets the standard for style, performance and technology. Now in its eighth generation, the 2017 Maxima takes the nameplate’s position as the “4-Door Sports Car” to its highest execution ever.

The award-winning Murano sets Nissan’s advanced design direction with a V-Motion front end, boomerang lights, floating roof treatment and efficient aerodynamics. Inside, the Murano offers an engaging social lounge feel through features such as the refined lower-height instrument panel, wide center console, advanced Zero Gravity seating, and the airy atmosphere created by the large windows and oversized Power Panoramic Moonroof.

The 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan offers high value, exceptional roominess and mid-size vehicle technology without a mid-size price. Versa Sedan’s standard 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine is rated at 109 horsepower and offers fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission of 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined1. Also available is a Versa Note hatchback model.

The new 2017 TITAN half-ton is powered by Nissan’s new 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine. First available in a roomy Crew Cab body, in both 4×4 and 4×2 configurations, the TITAN lineup added a new TITAN Single Cab body style in November. The new TITAN King Cab arrives at Nissan dealerships nationwide this month. Also available is the TITAN XD.

