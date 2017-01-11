Nissan Rogue named “2017 Family Car of the Year” by Cars.com

Cars.com has selected the redesigned 2017 Nissan Rogue crossover as its “2017 Family Car of the Year.” It is the second year in a row that Rogue, Nissan’s best-selling model in 2016, has won the honor. The award was announced in conjunction with the North American International Auto Show. Among the family oriented features on the new Rogue are available 3-row/7-passenger seating and exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility with its innovative EZ Flex Seating System™ and Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System.

The new Rogue has been updated with fresh exterior and interior treatments, an expanded suite of available Nissan Safety Shield technologies including available Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection1, and the first-ever Rogue Hybrid model.

“Rogue has not only jumped into the top sales spot in the Nissan lineup, it is also becoming one of the most awarded vehicles in Nissan history,” said Christian Meunier, senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America, Inc.; chairman, Nissan Canada. “We are honored by the recognition by the editors of Cars.com – it’s a great way to kick off the new year.”

In selecting Rogue as their 2017 Family Car of the Year, the Cars.com editorial staff wrote: “Flexibility is key when it comes to managing family life – from road trips to school carpools, the Rogue is ready. If you need more seating capacity than what you’d find in a two-row small SUV, but aren’t ready to make the leap to a full-size model, the Rogue is worth a look. With its optional third row, it’s a versatile choice for shoppers who need an SUV that can accommodate a large family at a low price. It’s not just about people, however; two-row versions have a handy cargo-management system that helps separate and organize the cargo area.”

The editors also praised Rogue for its refined road manners and efficient 29 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy (non-hybrid front-wheel drive model). “If that’s not good enough, a hybrid model joins the lineup this year. Thoughtful safety features like an around-view camera system and emergency braking with a pedestrian-detection function add peace of mind. Families expect a lot from their vehicles, and the versatile, affordable and efficient Rogue delivers,” they concluded.

Updated Rogue exterior features for 2017 include a new, dynamic front end design with Nissan signature design cues and available Motion-Activated Liftgate. Among the interior enhancements are a new D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter, and available heated steering wheel, memory for driver’s seats and mirror, and Remote Engine Start3. Enhanced interior materials and design features create a more premium look and feel throughout the roomy Rogue cabin. Also new is a Platinum Reserve Interior Package, highlighted by premium tan leather-appointed seats with special quilted leather inserts.

As in previous years, the 2017 Rogue offers optional 3-row/7-passenger seating, along with exceptional passenger and cargo flexibility with its innovative EZ Flex Seating System™ and Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System (not available with Rogue Hybrid). The innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System provides 18 adjustable variations between the cargo and occupant areas (two-row models) and creates a flat cargo area with the 2nd row seat folded down. When more space is needed for carrying taller or bulkier items, lowering the floor board creates a deeper cargo well.

Rogue is equipped with a standard 170-horsepower 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine. The new Rogue Hybrid’s advanced 2.0-liter engine/30kW electric motor combination has a net system horsepower rating of 176 hp and produces fuel economy4 of up to 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models. Both powertrains are matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with Sport and Eco Mode switches.

Available Rogue technology features include NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps, and Services, with 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link and SiriusXM® Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection (MOD)5, radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)6 and the new-for-2017 Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) 2 and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection1.

Rogue has been named a “Top Safety Pick” 7 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2015 and 2016 and a “Top Safety Pick +”8 for 2017 when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

Rogue is offered in three well-equipped gasoline engine-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL – and Rogue Hybrid is offered in two grade levels, SV and SL. Rogue is assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee, Kyushu, Japan and Busan, Korea.

For more information on the 2017 Nissan Rogue, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

