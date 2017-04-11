Nissan Rogue Dogue ready for “fast & fur-ious” debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

The results are in – dog owners agree that their four-footed friends should be as safe and comfortable in a vehicle as their two-footed fellow passengers. Dog owners also rate clip-in harnesses and non-spill water dispensers as the most appealing dog-friendly accessories in a dog-friendly vehicle1.

The new Nissan “Rogue Dogue” project vehicle takes those ideas to heart – and adds a pack more – just in time for the one-off project’s debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

“For all of the dog lovers at Nissan, the Rogue Dogue is so much fun – the equivalent, I guess you could say, of riding with your head out the window if you were a dog,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Of course, we also take pets’ safety very seriously, which is why the Rogue Dogue includes secure leash fastening attachments in the second row and rear cargo area – along with numerous other features designed to make family travel with dogs more enjoyable for everyone.”

The long list of Rogue Dogue modifications installed in the project vehicle includes:

Secured, removable custom dog bed in the rear cargo area

Built-in (fold-down) non-spill water dispenser

Built-in (fold-down) non-spill dog food dispenser

Slide-away dog ramp for easy access to rear compartment for small or elderly dogs

360-degree (hoop and hose) dog shower with 10 gallon pressurized water reserve

Integrated dog drying system with compressed heated air dryer and outside hose attachment

Heated air vents for rear cargo bed area

Easy-to-clean custom interior materials

Modified second-row/cargo area pass-through passageway

Removable pet partition with Rogue Dogue logo between the second-row and cargo area

Second-row dog hammock (clips around front and rear headrests)

Raised rear floor in rear compartment housing utility drawer and dog ramp; drawer faces covered in custom easy-clean upholstery

Side wall mounted poop bag dispenser

Rear facing passive side view mirror cameras (video sent to hard drive) to capture dog’s road trip experiences – head out the window, interaction between dog and other drivers – for later viewing

Dog first aid kit

Harness clips mounted in rear compartment

Rogue Dogue logo key fob

In the survey of dog owners, the top three most appealing dog-friendly features were found to be a clip-in harness hook (81 percent), a non-spill water dispenser (74 percent) and a slide-away dog ramp (55 percent).

“Everything that we built into the Rogue Dogue project is actually very possible to add to a production Rogue, though you do compromise the available rear cargo area slightly for the ramp, storage compartments and the food and water dispensers,” said Dennis McCarthy, owner, Vehicle Effects, Sun Valley, Calif. “But really, next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?”

Bunce added: “More than 75 percent of dog owners in the survey said that having optional features specifically designed for their dog’s safety and comfort would impact their decision on which vehicle to purchase. So potentially, every dog might have its day – and their custom-equipped Nissan Rogue, too.”

The Rogue Dogue is based on a 2017 Rogue SL with the Platinum Reserve Interior Package, featuring premium tan leather-appointed seats with special quilted leather inserts.

