Nissan releases X-Trail with ProPILOT autonomous drive technology

The Nissan X-Trail today became the second car available with ProPILOT*1, Nissan’s autonomous-drive technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving.

The updated X-Trail goes on sale at Nissan dealers throughout Japan today. ProPILOT, the car’s main new feature, supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway. The technology has until now only been available in the Nissan Serena, which was fully redesigned in August.

The X-Trail has won over customers with its excellent driving performance and advanced features, including Intelligent Emergency Braking and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Intelligent Park Assist.

The updated version also features design changes. The exterior has a tougher new look, and the interior has an enhanced quality feel.

Other changes offer new levels of convenience. The Intelligent Park Assist system has been improved. The model also comes with a remote-controlled Automatic Rear Door, which you can operate by sliding your foot under the rear bumper.

Hybrid versions also feature an automatic grille shutter, which improves aerodynamic performance. Updated controls improve regeneration during deceleration. These features contribute to a fuel efficiency of 20.8 km/L (JC08 mode*2). All hybrid grades qualify for tax exemptions by exceeding 2020 fuel efficiency standards by 20％.

The NISMO Performance Package version of the X-Trail features design updates to its signature front and rear under spoilers. It’s also available with newly designed aluminum road wheels as a dealer option.

＊1： ProPILOT is available as a factory-installed option.

＊2： The X-Trail Hybrid’s fuel consumption rate is calculated in Eco mode. The fuel consumption rate of the 4WD hybrid models is 20.0 km/L. For the 20X Hybrid (4WD), it is 19.8 km/L, depending on the combination of factory-installed options.

MSRP (incl. sales tax) (Unit: Yen) DRIVETRAIN ENGINE GRADE SEAT TRANSMISSION PRICE 2WD MR20DD 20S 2-row XTRONIC

CVT 2,197,800 20X 2,548,800 20X 3-row 2,621,160 4WD 20S 2-row 2,404,080 20X 2,755,080 ☆Model in image 20X 3-row 2,827,440 2WD MR20DD

+RM31

（HYBRID） 20S HYBRID 2-row 2,589,840 20X HYBRID 2,892,240 4WD 20S HYBRID 2,796,120 20X HYBRID 3,098,520 ☆Model in image

Overview of updated X-Trail

Advanced features

- Nissan’s ProPILOT autonomous drive technology, which helps control the accelerator, brake and steering functions when driving on the highway, in both heavy and flowing traffic (factory option on 20X/20X Hybrid)

- Intelligent Park Assist with a function that automatically sets parking positions (factory option on every grade)

- Intelligent Around View Monitor, which can display a view from all sides on the display screen, and Intelligent Rear View Mirror, both available as dealer options (factory option on every grade)

- Remote-controlled automatic rear doors (with hands-free/automatic reverse features), which can be unlocked and operated by sliding your foot under the rear bumper. (available on 20X/20X Hybrid)

Safety features

- Intelligent Lane Intervention, which can warn the driver and assists with steering when the vehicle begins to move out of its lane on freeways and arterial roads (factory option on 20X/20X Hybrid)

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which can detect vehicles crossing behind your car and warn you (factory option on 20X/20X Hybrid)

- High Beam Assist, which can automatically switch between low and high beams when oncoming traffic is detected (factory option on 20X/20X Hybrid)

Exterior design

- Revised fascia design for tougher look

- Enlarged signature “V-Motion” design and waistlines extending from the front grille to the engine hood

- Head/rear combination lamps with projector-type high/low beams, accentuated in black housing

- Shark-fin antenna

- Available in 12 exterior color variations, including six new colors such as “Premium Corona Orange” and “Garnet Red”

Interior design

- Redesigned instrument panel and steering

- Instrument panel features “gliding wing” design

