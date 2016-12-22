Nissan production, sales and export results for November 2016

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its production, sales and export figures for November 2016.

1. Production

November

Nissan’s global production in November increased 17.0 percent year-on-year to 539,678 units, the tenth consecutive month of increase and a record for a single month.

Production in Japan increased 55.5 percent year-on-year to 103,664 units, the fourth consecutive month of increase.

Production outside Japan increased 10.5 percent year-on-year to 436,014 units, the nineteenth consecutive month of increase and a record for a single month.

In the U.S., production increased 0.3 percent year-on-year to 82,335 units, a record for the month of November.

In Mexico, production increased 5.3 percent year-on-year to 74,122 units, a record for the month of November.

In the U.K., production increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to 46,648 units.

In Spain, production increased 41.1 percent year-on-year to 11,970 units.

In China, production increased 11.1 percent year-on-year to 145,333 units, a record for a single month.

Production in other regions increased 28.7 percent year-on-year to 75,606 units.

2. Sales

November

Global sales increased 8.7 percent year-on-year to 476,701 units, the fourth consecutive month of increase and a record for the month of November.

Japan:

Sales including mini-vehicles increased 14.3 percent year-on-year to 47,758 units.

Vehicle registrations increased 45.0 percent year-on-year to 36,104 units.

Mini-vehicle sales decreased 31.0 percent year-on-year to 11,654 units.

Sales outside Japan increased 8.1 percent year-on-year to 428,943 units, the sixth consecutive month of increase and a record for the month of November.

In the U.S., sales increased 7.5 percent year-on-year to 115,136 units, a record for the month of November.

In Mexico, sales increased 28.2 percent year-on-year to 38,383 units, a record high for the month of November.

In Europe, sales increased 6.4 percent year-on-year to 59,325 units.

In China, sales increased 10.7 percent year-on-year to 135,800 units, a record high for the month of November.

3. Exports from Japan

November

Exports in November increased 47.5 percent year-on-year to 64,372 units, the seventh consecutive month of increase.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.