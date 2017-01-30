Nissan production, sales and export results for December 2016 and calendar year 2016

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its production, sales and export figures for December 2016 and calendar year 2016.

“This was a record year for global sales and production,” said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, global head of marketing and sales. “Growth was led by robust demand for models such as the Rogue and Maxima in the U.S., and the Qashqai and Lannia in China.”

“In 2017, we will continue to benefit from an influx of new products in key regions. In Japan, sales of the new Note and Serena will help us maintain the momentum we’ve seen over the last few months. In Europe, initial responses to the new Micra compact car have been overwhelmingly positive, and in the U.S., we will reinforce our offerings in the crossover segment with the launch of the Rogue Sport this spring.”

1. Production

December

Nissan’s global production in December increased 5.8 percent year-on-year to 462,510 units, the eleventh consecutive month of increase.

Production in Japan increased 31.5 percent year-on-year to 97,057 units, the fifth consecutive month of increase.

Production outside Japan increased 0.6 percent year-on-year to 365,453 units, the twentieth consecutive month of increase and a record for the month of December.

In the U.S., production decreased 11.2 percent year-on-year to 67,883 units.

In Mexico, production increased 7.9 percent year-on-year to 56,651 units, a record for the month of December.

In the U.K., production increased 7.9 percent year-on-year to 30,131 units.

In Spain, production increased 3.1 percent year-on-year to 7,642 units.

In China, production increased 0.8 percent year-on-year to 140,753 units, a record for the month of December.

Production in other regions increased 5.1 percent year-on-year to 62,393 units.

Calendar Year 2016

Nissan’s global production in 2016 increased 7.5 percent year-on-year to 5,556,241 units, the seventh consecutive year of increase and a calendar-year record.

Production in Japan increased 8.9 percent year-on-year to 950,102 units, the first increase in four years.

Production outside Japan increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to 4,606,139 units, the seventh consecutive year of increase and a calendar-year record.

In the U.S., production increased 4.7 percent year-on-year to 1,007,321 units, a calendar-year record.

In Mexico, production increased 3.1 percent year-on-year to 848,086 units, a calendar–year record.

In the U.K., production increased 6.5 percent year-on-year to 507,447 units.

In Spain, production increased 15.8 percent year-on-year to 121,260 units.

In China, production increased 9.5 percent year-on-year to 1,320,687 units, a calendar-year record.

Production in other regions increased 10.6 percent year-on-year to 801,338 units.

2. Sales

December

Global sales increased 6.2 percent year-on-year to 559,361 units, the fifth consecutive month of increase and a record for the month of December.

Japan:

Sales including mini-vehicles increased 25.6 percent year-on-year to 46,785 units.

Vehicle registrations increased 36.2 percent year-on-year to 33,022 units.

Mini-vehicle sales increased 6.0 percent year-on-year to 13,763 units.

Sales outside Japan increased 4.7 percent year-on-year to 512,576 units, the seventh consecutive month of increase and a record for a single month.

In the U.S., sales increased 9.7 percent year-on-year to 152,743 units, a record for the month of December.

In Mexico, sales increased 23.2 percent year-on-year to 47,771 units, a record for a single month.

In Europe, sales increased 1.9 percent year-on-year to 64,192 units.

In China, sales increased 2.1 percent year-on-year to 162,473 units, a record high for a single month.

Calendar Year 2016

Global sales increased 2.5 percent year-on-year to 5,559,902 units, the seventh consecutive year of increase and a calendar-year record.

Japan:

Sales including mini-vehicles decreased 9.3 percent year-on-year to 534,392 units.

Vehicle registrations increased 2.0 percent year-on-year to 385,603 units.

Mini-vehicle sales decreased 29.4 percent year-on-year to 148,789 units.

Sales outside Japan increased 4.0 percent year-on-year to 5,025,510 units, the seventh consecutive year of increase and a calendar-year record.

In the U.S., sales increased 5.4 percent year-on-year to 1,564,423 units, a calendar-year record.

In Mexico, sales increased 15.6 percent year-on-year to 403,286 units, a calendar-year record.

In Europe, sales decreased 0.7 percent year-on-year to 755,599 units.

In China, sales increased 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1,354,552 units, a calendar-year record.

3. Exports from Japan

December

Exports in December increased 38.3 percent year-on-year to 64,692 units, the eighth consecutive month of increase.

Calendar Year 2016

Exports increased 8.1 percent year-on-year to 560,823 units, the second consecutive month of increase.

