Nissan production, sales and export results for April 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2017.

1. Production

Nissan’s global production in April declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the ninth consecutive month.

Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

In China, production surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of April.

2. Sales

Global sales in April surpassed year-earlier results for the ninth consecutive month.

Sales including mini-vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the sixth consecutive month.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive month, setting a record for the month of April.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports in April surpassed year-earlier results for the 12th consecutive month.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.