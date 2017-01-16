Home > News Releases > Nissan previews Qashqai 10th anniversary

January 16, 2017

It is exactly 10 years since the Nissan Qashqai crossover first went on sale, and the brand is planning to celebrate in style.

Customer events and media activities will be taking place across Europe to mark the occasion.

Nissan is the first brand to reach the 10-year milestone for one simple reason – the Qashqai is the model which pioneered the crossover segment as the automotive industry and car-buying consumers know it today.

Ahead of the official start of the anniversary celebrations, Nissan has released a short video which traces the car’s decade in the spotlight.

