Nissan to offer standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) on one million U.S. vehicles in 2018 model year

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)1, an element of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield Technologies, helps avoid or reduce the severity of potential frontal collisions

AEB will be standard on seven of Nissan’s most popular models, including the best-selling Rogue, Altima and Murano

More than doubles the number of AEB-equipped Nissan vehicles versus 2017 model year

Other available safety, security and driving aid technologies include Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), Intelligent Distance Control (I-DC), Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (I-BSI), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan today announced that it is making Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standard on a projected one million vehicles sold in the United States for model year 2018, including seven of the company’s most popular models – Rogue/Rogue Sport, Altima, Murano, LEAF, Pathfinder, Maxima and Sentra (except manual transmission-equipped and all NISMO versions).

AEB (previously known as Forward Emergency Braking) uses radar technology to monitor a vehicle’s proximity to the vehicle ahead, giving the driver audible and visual display warnings to help the driver reduce the vehicle’s speed if a potential frontal collision is detected. If the driver fails to respond, the AEB system can apply the brakes, helping the driver to avoid the collision or reduce the speed of impact if it is unavoidable.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, one-third of all police-reported crashes involve a rear-end collision (2013 study). The NHTSA also reports that systems such as AEB can help reduce injury insurance claims by as much as 35 percent (2015 report).

“The big news here is that we’re making AEB standard across all grades of our best-selling models,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “This increased AEB availability is part of our ongoing commitment to help reduce fatalities while realizing our comprehensive vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

The projected 2018 AEB sales are more than double that of previous model years. It will be offered as standard equipment on 2018 Rogue and Rogue Sport, Altima, Murano, LEAF, Pathfinder, Maxima and Sentra (except manual transmission-equipped and all NISMO versions) models, as well as select Armada models.

For more information on the complete Nissan vehicle lineup and available advanced safety, security and driver-assistance technologies, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

