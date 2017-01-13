Nissan Navara Trek-1°: high-spec limited edition of award-winning pick-up makes world debut

Nissan has launched a new special version of its award-winning Navara pick-up, with a host of additional extras added to the already-high standard specification.

Badged the Trek-1°, the car has made its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show. The name relates to the geographical location of the Navarre desert in northern Spain – at -1° of longitude – from which the Nissan Navara takes inspiration for its name.

The Nissan Navara is the current holder of the International Pick-up Award, thanks to its tough ‘go anywhere’ capabilities, and outstanding performance on and off-road. Packed with smart ‘in control’ technologies, it’s the perfect partner for business and leisure use.

Exclusivity of the Navara Trek-1° is guaranteed. Only 1,500 examples will be built, all in Double Cab body style. Each is based on the Navara’s flagship Tekna grade, with a number of desirable extras fitted as standard.

These include black sport styling bars, with two powerful forward-facing LED spot lamps attached to the top section, giving a finishing touch that’s practical and stylish.

The Navara Trek-1° also comes with black side styling bars, black 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels and a smart new load bed cover. Made from high-grade durable plastic and finished in black or white, it’s hinged at the end closest to the cab and lifts easily using a single gas strut at either side.

This practical addition offers exceptional security, allowing more valuable loads to be hidden from view. Beneath the cover is a load bed divider and liner, which will keep those loads secure during transportation. It’s fitted into the load bed’s C-channel restraint system, allowing it to slide forwards and backwards for ease of access / loading.

Optional extras on the Trek-1° include leather seats, heated front seats and eight-way adjustment on the driver’s seat. A powered sunroof, tow bar, differential lock and full-sized spare wheel are also available.

The Trek-1° is available in two striking exterior colours – the new-to-Navara Pearlescent White and Black Metallic. Customers who want a six-speed manual gearbox can opt for the 160 PS or 190 PS versions of the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, while those wanting a seven-speed automatic transmission can select the 190 PS. All versions offer ‘on-demand’ four-wheel drive as standard.

The Nissan Navara is the pick-up that’s both tough and smart. Every Double Cab comes with unique-in-segment multi-link rear suspension for a superior ride, plus a number of safety technologies including Forward Emergency Braking, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist.

As it’s based on the range-topping Tekna grade, the Navara Trek-1° also benefits from the NissanConnect infotainment system with satellite navigation and DAB digital radio, 360° Around View Monitor, rear parking sensors and LED headlights.

The Nissan Navara Trek-1° is on sale now in Belgium, and will be launched in other European markets in the coming weeks.

