Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd appoints new fleet sales director

Nissan Motor GB Limited has appointed Iker Lazzari as Fleet Sales Director, responsible for leading Nissan’s fleet operations, effective 5th June 2017.

With 18 years’ automotive experience, plus a strong sales and marketing background, Iker joins the team at Maple Cross from his role as Head of Sales & Marketing at VW Financial Services, where he focussed on fleet marketing, contract hire and leasing, tactical planning and corporate financial services.

Iker said: “I’m delighted to be joining Nissan at such an exciting time for the brand in the UK. With a great range of petrol and diesel models across all sectors, plus an early lead in electric vehicles, Nissan is perfectly placed to embrace the changes that are taking place across the automotive sector, and the fleet market in particular.”

Welcoming Iker to the team, Darren Payne, Sales Director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said “I am delighted to have someone of Iker’s calibre join the sales team in this pivotal role.

“He will play a key role in driving our sales performance into new markets and build on our core fleet sales strength. His background and experience will help us drive performance with the product portfolio we currently have, and help us to maximise opportunities with exciting new products like new Qashqai and X-Trail that we will be launching in the coming months.”

