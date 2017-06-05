Nissan and Mitsubishi combine forces in Australia for parts and accessories warehousing

Nissan Motor Co. Australia and Mitsubishi Motors Australia today announced the establishment of a joint parts and accessories warehousing and logistics operation in Australia.

The announcement follows Nissan’s recently established global alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, which was formalised in October last year. This new Australia-based initiative will see both automotive companies share warehousing space and logistics support for the national distribution of each brand’s parts and accessories. This operation, to be based at an all-new warehouse facility in the Melbourne suburb of Truganina, will deliver various benefits to both companies due to its greater economies of scale.

“This is a milestone development in Nissan’s new alliance with Mitsubishi,” said Richard Emery, Managing Director and CEO of Nissan Australia. “This collaboration has opened the door to many important synergies, including the sharing of parts storage, distribution and logistics here in Australia. This is an important investment with many benefits for our respective customers and dealers.”

Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Australia, said this is one of the first alliance-based projects globally. “We are pleased it will assist us to achieve greater efficiency through cooperation with our local alliance partner, Nissan Australia, to deliver a better service to our respective customers,” said Mr Oshikiri.

The new National Parts Distribution Centre will be one of Australia’s largest automotive logistics facilities and is targeted for build completion by December this year. At over 36,000 square metres in area, it will use industry-leading technologies and processes for the fast and efficient movement of automotive parts and accessories. The Truganina facility will become the new master warehouse for Nissan’s and Mitsubishi’s national distribution network and will also service the Renault and Infiniti brands, both of which fall under the global Renault-Nissan Alliance.

This new warehouse has been designed to meet the requirements for a six-Star Green Star rating, the Green Building Council’s highest level of certification for sustainable building design and among Australia’s first six-star energy rated parts distribution centres.

The location of this new National Parts Distribution Centre, Truganina, in metropolitan Melbourne’s western suburbs, takes advantage of nearby transport infrastructure. The area is widely regarded as a popular freight hub and will be near Melbourne Airport, the port of Melbourne and various key arterial roads such as the Western Ring Road, which connects to other nearby national road networks.

