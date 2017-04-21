Nissan LEAF named one of Kelley Blue Book’s 2017 “5 Best Electric Cars Under $40,000″

The 2017 Nissan LEAF has been named one of the “5 Best Electric Cars Under $40,000″ by the editors of Kelley Blue Book. “Keep in mind all of these vehicles are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit – in addition to potential state and local incentives – bringing the net price for each of them to below $30,000,” states the introduction to the special EV section.

In selecting the Nissan LEAF, the Kelley Blue Book evaluation team wrote: “Dating all the way back to the dawn of this decade, the groundbreaking and ever-evolving LEAF has received several upgrades and enhancements over the years.”

The editors also credit LEAF for bringing affordable electric vehicles to a wide consumer audience, writing: “When the Nissan LEAF debuted in 2011, it brought electric vehicles to the masses. Easy to drive, whisper-quiet, respectable cargo capacity thanks to its hatchback design and refueling that’s as easy as plugging in a power cord, the LEAF has moved nearly a quarter-million units worldwide, making it the best-selling EV yet.”

“The Nissan LEAF continues to show its strength as the most popular electric vehicle in the world – with sales exceeding 100,000 in the United States alone,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations. “Nissan is also played a leading role in growing the number of DC fast-charging stations in the U.S., with more than 2,100 CHAdeMO connections to date, which helps all EV drivers regardless of make or model.”

Nissan and EVgo recently revealed a plan to connect Boston and Washington D.C. via nine electric-vehicle DC fast-charge sites. The plan will deliver a robust charging infrastructure along I-95, providing EV owners peace of mind when driving along the route. The Northeast charging route is slated to be on-line this fall. The charging sites have been designed with future advances in EV technologies in mind, and have been pre-wired for a high-power charging power output of up to 150kW with simple upgrades once such technology is available to consumers.

Along with the 100-mile plus range, the 2017 LEAF features a standard 30 kWh battery that can be quick-charged to 80 percent (from the low battery charge warning) in about 30 minutes. Charging on a home charging system (Level 2, 240V) is estimated to take about six hours with the 6.6 kW onboard charger. All 2017 LEAF models include multiple drive modes: Normal, Eco and B-Mode, which engages regenerative braking more aggressively while decelerating.

LEAF’s lithium-ion battery pack carries warranty coverage of eight years or 100,000 miles against defects, plus the industry-leading coverage for 8 years/100,000 miles (30 kWh) against excessive capacity loss. LEAF is assembled in Smyrna, Tenn., including battery production.

For more information on LEAF and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.