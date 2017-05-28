Nissan launches LEAF Qualified Pre-Owned Program

Today, Nissan announced a new program signaling a giant leap forward in electric vehicle (EV) accessibility. Effective immediately, Quality-Assured, Pre-Owned Nissan LEAF vehicles will be available for purchase or lease in the province of Quebec complete with a $4,000 provincial incentive as part of the province’s Drive Electric program. In order to qualify, the Pre-Owned Nissan LEAF vehicles must be registered outside of Quebec, and either 2013 or 2014 model year. This marks the first time Canadians have the option of owning a previously owned fully-electric vehicle, while still benefitting from a provincial incentive.

The Nissan LEAF Qualified Pre-Owned Program contributes to the Quebec Government’s objective of increasing the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the province to 100,000 units by 2020. Click here to learn more about the Pilot Project for Used Vehicles. Having transformed the performance, practicality and public perception of EVs around the world since its launch in 2010, Nissan remains the undisputed leader in EV technology.

“The Nissan LEAF Qualified Pre-Owned Program is another demonstration of Nissan’s pledge to create intelligent mobility solutions, by broadening the accessibility and practicality of electric vehicles,” says Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. The Nissan LEAF Qualified Pre-Owned Program, matched with existing Nissan efforts to develop provincial infrastructure, will be instrumental in growing interest and acceptance toward the broad benefits of zero emission mobility. We look forward to continued growth of the EV market in Quebec.”

The LEAF vehicles coming from the U.S. will be modified to meet Canadian regulations. This includes an OEM harness for the daytime running lights, and units will be converted to metric. The certified Nissan LEAF dealer will also install a 4.5L windshield washer fluid tank vs. the 2.5L on the U.S.-sourced LEAFs. The Pre-Owned Nissan LEAFs will be equipped with a Quick Charge port to enable charging with a level 3 DC Quick charger, along with a winter package that includes: battery heater, heated outside mirror, heated front seats and heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and RearView Monitor.

Nissan Canada Finance (NCF) will offer eligible customers a 3.99% lease rate on 36 months for the LEAF SV and LEAF SL. For customers that prefer a loan instead of a lease, NCF will also offer a special loan program for both the SV and SL trims on 48 and 60 month terms with rates starting as low as 1.99%.

These LEAFs will be available through Certified Nissan LEAF dealers in Quebec. The Pre-Owned Nissan LEAF vehicles must be sourced from outside of the province of Quebec, and will have to respect quality criteria to qualify for the program.

All Quality-Assured Pre-Owned Nissan LEAFs will also come with a manufacturer limited extended warranty of three years or 40,000 kilometres.*

About the Nissan LEAF

Ever since the first Nissan LEAF rolled off the assembly line, it has been continually celebrated around the world, garnering more than 90 awards, including being named Car of the Year in Japan and Europe, not to mention winning the very prestigious World Car of the Year.

Nissan’s heritage with EVs dates back 70 years with the Tama Electric Vehicle. Nissan, which has dedicated itself to in-house research and development of the EV battery, has taken it from zinc and nickel hydride to lithium-ion. The company successfully marketed the world’s first lithium-ion battery EV in 1996 with the Prairie Joy EV. The knowledge and experience gained from this gave Nissan a big advantage over its competitors and resulted in the first mass-produced EV in history, the Nissan LEAF.

All LEAF models feature an 80kW AC synchronous motor that generates 107 horsepower and 187 lb-ft of torque, providing a highly responsive, fun-to-drive experience that consumers often expect from traditional, gasoline-powered vehicles. Unlike internal combustion engine-equipped vehicles, LEAF has no tailpipe, which means there is no emission of CO2 or other greenhouse gases. Nissan LEAF can be charged up to 80 per cent of its full capacity in just under 30 minutes with a quick charger.

