Nissan kicks off new UEFA Champions League campaign #GetThereWithGinola

Nissan has kicked off a new campaign that offers UK fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the UEFA Champions League Final on 3rd June 2017 with football legend David Ginola. The #GetThereWithGinola campaign aims to create a unique experience that extends the reach of Nissan’s partnership of the UEFA Champions League beyond traditional ticket give-aways.

The new campaign challenges entrants to submit the most original and ambitious entries with suggestions including baking a football stadium cake, wearing a football kit to a work meeting or penning a football limerick about the UEFA Champions League. Submissions can be made through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the #GetThereWithGinola hashtag.

With a number of global brands sponsoring this year’s UEFA Champions League, Nissan was keen to standout by offering a money-can’t-buy experience that creates deeper engagement with football-mad consumers. To help drive exposure and engagement among the target audience, the campaign brings on board the former French international midfielder, David Ginola. Despite reaching the semi-finals with Paris St-Germain in 1995, Ginola, named ‘el Magnifico’ by the Spanish media, never played in a UEFA Champions League Final, and the competition enables entrants to join him in finally experiencing the pinnacle of European club football.

Chris Marsh, Marketing Director Nissan Motor GB comments: “We wanted to use our sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League in a different and creative way that would excite UK football fans ahead of this year’s final in Cardiff. By offering a truly unique prize – winning the chance to go to the Final with the football legend Ginola, we’re able to give our fans unexpected access to Nissan’s UCL sponsorship.”

Nissan has created a short video featuring David Ginola to mark the opening of the competition that will be shared through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The #GetThereWithGinola https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B0hJJba_NU campaign runs from 22nd – 28th May.

