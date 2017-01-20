Nissan Kicks named “2017 SUV of the Year” by the Inter-American Federation of Automotive Journalists

Nissan has dominated the SUV category by taking the first and second place of the most prestigious prizes awarded each year by the Inter-American Federation of Automotive Journalists (FIPA, per its acronym in Spanish). During the 2017 edition, Nissan Kicks was named the “2017 SUV of the Year” by FIPA, while Nissan Murano, pioneer of the crossover family, took the second place, making Nissan the segment’s leader.

FIPA is a group made up by specialized automotive journalists who represent the entire American continent – including the U.S., various Caribbean countries and Chile.

The award was recently presented during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit where Jose Luis Valls, chairman of Nissan Latin America, and Maria Eugenia Santiago, director of Corporate Communications, received the prize from FIPA’s representatives.

“It fills us with pride that Nissan Kicks is recognized by FIPA as the best SUV, since it’s an organization made up by knowledgeable journalists from several countries in our region,” said Luis Valls. “Nissan Kicks is an innovative crossover inspired in Latin American clients and their lifestyle. This award reflects the care taken by our team, from its conception as a concept car, until its recent launch.”

Since its launch in Brazil in August 2016, the Nissan Kicks has earned many honors including “Best Crossover of Latin America” from Americar, “Best Compact SUV” from L’Auto Preferita (Brazil), “Best Imported SUV” from Top Car TV 2016 (Brazil), as well as “Best Vehicle” and “Best SUV of the Year” from Car and Driver magazine in Brazil.

“The numerous awards received by Nissan Kicks within six months of its launch confirm that the brand is close to the new generation of Latin American consumers,” said Santiago. “Its bold design, versatility and integration of different technologies under the Intelligent Mobility concept are capturing the attention of a vastly dynamic audience that aims high.”

According to FIPA, qualities that helped Kicks take victory include innovative technology and safety features, plus environmental efficiency. Kick’s relevance in the markets where it’s sold, and projected sales volume, were also taken into account.

Nissan Murano was the second best of its segment in the FIPA awards while receiving praise for safety, design and performance. Backed by its numerous awards, the Nissan Kicks is preparing to do well in other Latin-American countries when it reaches more showrooms in the region during the first few months of the year.

