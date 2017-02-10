Nissan India inaugurates new dealership in Varanasi

The Nissan Group of India today inaugurated a new dealership in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, amid ongoing initiatives to increase its customer touch points across India. The newly inaugurated dealership, Ganpati Nissan, is the 13th Nissan dealership in the state. The addition of another dealer is a demonstration of Nissan India’s commitment to Uttar Pradesh to provide excellent sales and after sales service and engage with more Nissan and Datsun customers in the area.

The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art dealership is located near Ganeshpur. The new facility is strategically located to cater to the sales and aftersales requirements of Nissan customers residing in Varanasi and nearby cities like Jaunpur, Azamgarh and Ghazipur. Its display area can hold up to 10 cars from the Nissan and Datsun product range for customers to see and experience up close.

Speaking at the inauguration, Satinder Bajwa, vice president, Sales & Network, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Nissan’s dealer network continues to steadily grow in line with our business expansion and plans to delight many more customers with our cars. Nissan India is the second-fastest growing car company in India with a network of 283 touchpoints spanning across 188 cities for both Nissan and Datsun vehicles. We look forward to serving more customers in Uttar Pradesh with great service and a smile.”

Nissan is expanding its footprint in Uttar Pradesh to cater to the growing customers demand and provide outstanding sales & after sales service. Ganpati Nissan will offer current and future customers the opportunity to discover the exciting and innovative line-up of Nissan and Datsun products in a modern and welcoming environment.

“We are proud to be associated with the Nissan and Datsun brands,” said Ravish Gupta, dealer principal, Ganpati Nissan. “Our new dealership with a dedicated team of service staff and technicians, equipped with the latest service tools and equipment, are trained to attend to every need of our customers.”

Nissan is focused on improving the experience of customers when they visit the company’s dealers. In August 2016, Nissan increased its ranking to second place in the annual J.D. Power 2016 India Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study, with a score of 831 out of the 1000 point scale. In 2015, the company was ranked third in the SSI study.

In early January 2017, Nissan introduced the New Sunny 2017 sedan with newly added features, distinctive styling, and class-leading space. The new Sunny offers a great value proposition for customers without any price increase. Pricing starts at Rs.7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

