Nissan GT-R Track Edition set for U.S. debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

Among Nissan GT-R enthusiasts, 2017 is turning out to be a milestone year. The model year started with a major makeover for both the GT-R Premium and GT-R NISMO – and caps off with the North American debut of the limited production GT-R Track Edition at the New York International Auto Show. The show runs April 14 – 23 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

As the third model in the GT-R lineup, the Track Edition occupies a unique position between the “T” (touring) and “R” (racing) sides of the GT-R equation. Designed to deliver a higher level of performance than the GT-R Premium, the Track Edition features elements of the flagship GT-R NISMO, though retaining the GT-R Premium model’s 565-horsepower engine rating (versus the GT-R NISMO’s 600-horsepower version). The new GT-R Track Edition has a starting MSRP1 of $127,990 and will be available late summer 2017 by order only at GT-R certified Nissan dealers nationwide.

“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The new GT-R Track Edition’s performance-oriented features start with the body’s additional adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding), which helps increase body shell rigidity versus the GT-R Premium model. Next, the advanced 4-wheel independent suspension receives unique NISMO tuning, with reduced weight and additional roll stiffness (versus GT-R Premium), as well as NISMO-spec tires.

Other standard equipment includes GT-R NISMO front fenders, 20-inch NISMO forged aluminum-alloy wheels and a special dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler2. Inside, the Track Edition interior includes a unique red and black color treatment with high-grip, motorsports-inspired Recaro seats.

About the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition’s dynamic styling is both attractive and functional. The aggressive front end is dominated by the large Nissan signature “V-motion” grille, which provides enhanced engine cooling (versus the previous GT-R design) and features a matte chrome finish and an updated mesh pattern. The reinforced hood helps enhance stability during high speed driving. The use of adhesive bonding (in addition to spot welding) helps increase body shell rigidity for mounting of the NISMO-tuned suspension.

The GT-R Track Edition’s sporty red and black interior features standard leather-appointed Recaro® front bucket seats. The simplified switch layout includes just 11 switches, along with an 8-inch capacitive touch panel monitor. The standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters allow drivers to make mid-turn gear changes without taking their hands off the wheel.

The GT-R Track Edition also includes standard NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps and Services, which allows users to use a smartphone to remotely lock or unlock the car doors, activate the alarm, summon emergency services or track the car if it is stolen (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately). Also standard is a RearView Monitor.

Like the 2017 GT-R Premium, the GT-R Track Edition offers a 565 horsepower hand-assembled twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine. Torque is rated at 467 lb-ft. A Titanium exhaust system is standard. All GT-R engines are hand-assembled from beginning to end in a special clean room by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, a process similar to racing powerplant construction. An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman.

The standard Bose audio sound system includes Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement technologies to filter out unwanted noise and retain excitement during spirited driving. Acoustic glass and targeted sound dampening help reduce the intrusion of wind and road noise into the GT-R Track Edition cabin.

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition’s refined powerplant is backed by an advanced paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be driver selected to shift at race car-like speeds. High performance differential oil, used in GT-R motorsports competition, is standard.

All 2017 Nissan GT-Rs are built on an exclusive Premium Midship platform, which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. This system places the transmission, transfer case and final drive at the rear of the vehicle, optimizing weight distribution and maximizing handling capability.

For more information on the 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition and the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit NissanNews.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.