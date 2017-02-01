Home > News Releases > Nissan Group reports January 2017 U.S. sales

Nissan Group reports January 2017 U.S. sales

February 1, 2017

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.
  • Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent.
  • Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent.
  • Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.
  • Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti’s January sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2017 had 24 selling days, the same number as January 2016.

NISSAN DIVISION JANUARY   JANUARY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 100,761   97,220   3.6   100,761   97,220   3.6
Versa 8,870   8,006   10.8   8,870   8,006   10.8
Sentra 13,444   16,144   -16.7   13,444   16,144   -16.7
Cube 0   3   -100.0   0   3   -100.0
Altima 18,931   22,156   -14.6   18,931   22,156   -14.6
Maxima 3,738   4,415   -15.3   3,738   4,415   -15.3
LEAF 772   755   2.3   772   755   2.3
Juke 1,304   1,510   -13.6   1,304   1,510   -13.6
370Z 324   358   -9.5   324   358   -9.5
GT-R 65   66   -1.5   65   66   -1.5
Total Car 47,448   53,413   -11.2   47,448   53,413   -11.2
Frontier 3,857   6,363   -39.4   3,857   6,363   -39.4
Titan 2,768   937   195.4   2,768   937   195.4
Xterra 0   18   -100.0   0   18   -100.0
Pathfinder 7,281   6,451   12.9   7,281   6,451   12.9
Armada 1,908   774   146.5   1,908   774   146.5
Rogue 28,760   19,762   45.5   28,760   19,762   45.5
Murano 4,363   5,516   -20.9   4,363   5,516   -20.9
Quest 1,878   1,421   32.2   1,878   1,421   32.2
NV 1,234   1,292   -4.5   1,234   1,292   -4.5
NV200 1,264   1,273   -0.7   1,264   1,273   -1
Total Truck 53,313   43,807   21.7   53,313   43,807   21.7
                       
INFINITI JANUARY   JANUARY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 11,558   8,514   35.8   11,558   8,514   35.8
Infiniti Q40 0   10   -100.0   0   10   -100.0
Infiniti Q50 3,206   2,914   10.0   3,206   2,914   10.0
Infiniti Q60 732   132   454.5   732   132   454.5
Infiniti Q70 476   492   -3.3   476   492   -3.3
Infiniti QX30 1,158   0   0.0   1,158   0   0.0
Infiniti QX50 1,206   994   21.3   1,206   994   21.3
Infiniti QX60 2,189   2,372   -7.7   2,189   2,372   -7.7
Infiniti QX70 842   436   93.1   842   436   93.1
Infiniti QX80 1,749   1,164   50.3   1,749   1,164   50.3
Total Car 4,414   3,548   24.4   4,414   3,548   24.4
Total Truck 7,144   4,966   43.9   7,144   4,966   43.9
                       
NISSAN GROUP JANUARY   JANUARY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2017   2016   % chg   2017   2016   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 112,319   105,734   6.2   112,319   105,734   6.2
Total Car 51,862   56,961   -9.0   51,862   56,961   -9.0
Total Truck 60,457   48,773   24.0   60,457   48,773   24.0
Selling days 24   24       24   24  
