Nissan Group reports January 2017 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.
Nissan highlights:
- Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.
- Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent.
- Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent.
- Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.
- Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.
*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti’s January sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2017 had 24 selling days, the same number as January 2016.
|NISSAN DIVISION
|JANUARY
|JANUARY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|100,761
|97,220
|3.6
|100,761
|97,220
|3.6
|Versa
|8,870
|8,006
|10.8
|8,870
|8,006
|10.8
|Sentra
|13,444
|16,144
|-16.7
|13,444
|16,144
|-16.7
|Cube
|0
|3
|-100.0
|0
|3
|-100.0
|Altima
|18,931
|22,156
|-14.6
|18,931
|22,156
|-14.6
|Maxima
|3,738
|4,415
|-15.3
|3,738
|4,415
|-15.3
|LEAF
|772
|755
|2.3
|772
|755
|2.3
|Juke
|1,304
|1,510
|-13.6
|1,304
|1,510
|-13.6
|370Z
|324
|358
|-9.5
|324
|358
|-9.5
|GT-R
|65
|66
|-1.5
|65
|66
|-1.5
|Total Car
|47,448
|53,413
|-11.2
|47,448
|53,413
|-11.2
|Frontier
|3,857
|6,363
|-39.4
|3,857
|6,363
|-39.4
|Titan
|2,768
|937
|195.4
|2,768
|937
|195.4
|Xterra
|0
|18
|-100.0
|0
|18
|-100.0
|Pathfinder
|7,281
|6,451
|12.9
|7,281
|6,451
|12.9
|Armada
|1,908
|774
|146.5
|1,908
|774
|146.5
|Rogue
|28,760
|19,762
|45.5
|28,760
|19,762
|45.5
|Murano
|4,363
|5,516
|-20.9
|4,363
|5,516
|-20.9
|Quest
|1,878
|1,421
|32.2
|1,878
|1,421
|32.2
|NV
|1,234
|1,292
|-4.5
|1,234
|1,292
|-4.5
|NV200
|1,264
|1,273
|-0.7
|1,264
|1,273
|-1
|Total Truck
|53,313
|43,807
|21.7
|53,313
|43,807
|21.7
|INFINITI
|JANUARY
|JANUARY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|11,558
|8,514
|35.8
|11,558
|8,514
|35.8
|Infiniti Q40
|0
|10
|-100.0
|0
|10
|-100.0
|Infiniti Q50
|3,206
|2,914
|10.0
|3,206
|2,914
|10.0
|Infiniti Q60
|732
|132
|454.5
|732
|132
|454.5
|Infiniti Q70
|476
|492
|-3.3
|476
|492
|-3.3
|Infiniti QX30
|1,158
|0
|0.0
|1,158
|0
|0.0
|Infiniti QX50
|1,206
|994
|21.3
|1,206
|994
|21.3
|Infiniti QX60
|2,189
|2,372
|-7.7
|2,189
|2,372
|-7.7
|Infiniti QX70
|842
|436
|93.1
|842
|436
|93.1
|Infiniti QX80
|1,749
|1,164
|50.3
|1,749
|1,164
|50.3
|Total Car
|4,414
|3,548
|24.4
|4,414
|3,548
|24.4
|Total Truck
|7,144
|4,966
|43.9
|7,144
|4,966
|43.9
|NISSAN GROUP
|JANUARY
|JANUARY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|2017
|2016
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|112,319
|105,734
|6.2
|112,319
|105,734
|6.2
|Total Car
|51,862
|56,961
|-9.0
|51,862
|56,961
|-9.0
|Total Truck
|60,457
|48,773
|24.0
|60,457
|48,773
|24.0
|Selling days
|24
|24
|24
|24