Nissan Group reports January 2017 U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.

Nissan highlights:

Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.

Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent.

Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent.

Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.

Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.

*Infiniti sales total included for reference. For more information on Infiniti’s January sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2017 had 24 selling days, the same number as January 2016.

NISSAN DIVISION JANUARY JANUARY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Nissan Division Total 100,761 97,220 3.6 100,761 97,220 3.6 Versa 8,870 8,006 10.8 8,870 8,006 10.8 Sentra 13,444 16,144 -16.7 13,444 16,144 -16.7 Cube 0 3 -100.0 0 3 -100.0 Altima 18,931 22,156 -14.6 18,931 22,156 -14.6 Maxima 3,738 4,415 -15.3 3,738 4,415 -15.3 LEAF 772 755 2.3 772 755 2.3 Juke 1,304 1,510 -13.6 1,304 1,510 -13.6 370Z 324 358 -9.5 324 358 -9.5 GT-R 65 66 -1.5 65 66 -1.5 Total Car 47,448 53,413 -11.2 47,448 53,413 -11.2 Frontier 3,857 6,363 -39.4 3,857 6,363 -39.4 Titan 2,768 937 195.4 2,768 937 195.4 Xterra 0 18 -100.0 0 18 -100.0 Pathfinder 7,281 6,451 12.9 7,281 6,451 12.9 Armada 1,908 774 146.5 1,908 774 146.5 Rogue 28,760 19,762 45.5 28,760 19,762 45.5 Murano 4,363 5,516 -20.9 4,363 5,516 -20.9 Quest 1,878 1,421 32.2 1,878 1,421 32.2 NV 1,234 1,292 -4.5 1,234 1,292 -4.5 NV200 1,264 1,273 -0.7 1,264 1,273 -1 Total Truck 53,313 43,807 21.7 53,313 43,807 21.7 INFINITI JANUARY JANUARY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg Infiniti Total 11,558 8,514 35.8 11,558 8,514 35.8 Infiniti Q40 0 10 -100.0 0 10 -100.0 Infiniti Q50 3,206 2,914 10.0 3,206 2,914 10.0 Infiniti Q60 732 132 454.5 732 132 454.5 Infiniti Q70 476 492 -3.3 476 492 -3.3 Infiniti QX30 1,158 0 0.0 1,158 0 0.0 Infiniti QX50 1,206 994 21.3 1,206 994 21.3 Infiniti QX60 2,189 2,372 -7.7 2,189 2,372 -7.7 Infiniti QX70 842 436 93.1 842 436 93.1 Infiniti QX80 1,749 1,164 50.3 1,749 1,164 50.3 Total Car 4,414 3,548 24.4 4,414 3,548 24.4 Total Truck 7,144 4,966 43.9 7,144 4,966 43.9 NISSAN GROUP JANUARY JANUARY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2017 2016 % chg 2017 2016 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 112,319 105,734 6.2 112,319 105,734 6.2 Total Car 51,862 56,961 -9.0 51,862 56,961 -9.0 Total Truck 60,457 48,773 24.0 60,457 48,773 24.0 Selling days 24 24 24 24

