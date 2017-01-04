Nissan Group reports December and 2016 calendar year U.S. sales

Nissan Group today announced total U.S. sales for December 2016 of 152,743 units, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year and a December record. For calendar year 2016, Nissan set an all-time record with 1,564,423 total U.S. sales, an increase of 5.4 percent.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

In 2016, Nissan Division set an all-time record with 1,426,130 total sales, up 5.5 percent.

For the first time, the Rogue crossover was Nissan’s top-selling model with 329,904 sales, an increase of 14.9 percent.

In 2016, Nissan trucks, SUVs and crossovers set an all-time record with 668,948 total sales, a 16.2 percent increase over the prior year.

Nissan set annual sales records for Rogue, Murano, NV200 and NV.

Nissan Division December highlights:

Nissan Division sold a December-record 134,545 vehicles, up 8.3 percent.

Sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs also set a December record, up 35.6 percent.

Rogue crossover sales set an all-time record at 40,477, an increase of 52.9 percent.

Pathfinder SUV sales increased 12 percent to 9,368, also a December record.

Significant gains were also made by TITAN (+331.8 percent), Armada (+114 percent) and Murano (+11.3 percent)

Sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF rose 41 percent to 1,899 in December.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s December sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2016 had 27 selling days, while December 2015 had 28 selling days.

