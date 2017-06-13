Nissan expands electric vehicle infrastructure with two new public fast-charge stations in Michigan

Two new stations account for a more than 15 percent increase in fast-charge connections in Michigan

Bolstering electric-vehicle infrastructure is a key step in anticipation of upcoming next-generation Nissan LEAF

Chargers feature CHAdeMO and CCS (Combined Charging System) DC fast-charging outlets, continuing Nissan’s “Infrastructure for All” initiative

DETROIT – Nissan has completed the installation of two new DC fast-charge stations in Southeastern Michigan, adding to the growing infrastructure of electric vehicle fast-chargers in the state. The stations are located at USA 2 GO convenience stores in the towns of Novi and Howell, along the I-96 expressway, allowing for easy access to one of the state’s busiest highways.

“Nissan is dedicated to building a convenient EV charging infrastructure across the U.S. While it’s not a priority for everyone, we firmly believe a robust infrastructure is key to the growth of EVs,” said JeSean Hopkins, senior manager, EV infrastructure strategy & business development, Nissan North America. “Adding these fast chargers to Michigan’s EV infrastructure will benefit all regional EV owners, regardless of make or model.”

The two stations represent a more than 15 percent increase in Michigan’s current fast-charge EV infrastructure. Each station, installed in collaboration with EVgo and GoSpace, includes both CHAdeMO and CCS DC fast-charging outlets so all EV owners have the ability to charge their vehicles. Of the 15 DC fast chargers now on-line in the state, Nissan had a direct part in the installation of each one. Additionally, Nissan has played a part in the installation of 55 percent of all CHAdeMO fast-charge connections to date across the U.S., and recently announced the I-95 Fast-Charge ARC project that connects a 500-mile span between Boston and Washington D.C.

This expansion will allow EV owners a quick, safe and convenient place to charge their vehicles while traveling greater distances. Nissan is proud to reaffirm its commitment to public fast-charging infrastructure with these new locations in anticipation of the upcoming next-generation Nissan LEAF. The all-new LEAF will be unveiled globally in September.

For more information on the LEAF and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

