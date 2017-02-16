Nissan Europe launches strategy to improve customer ownership experience through new technology and services

Nissan Europe has launched the company’s new comprehensive strategy to transform the customer ownership experience through innovative technology and enhanced services. The result: customers will have access to connected car services and greater personalisation and choice in accessories for their vehicles. These new services will increasingly drive growth in Nissan’s aftersales business, anticipated to contribute 30 percent of aftersales revenue in Europe by 2022.

“Nissan Europe has a comprehensive long-term vision to develop more advanced technologies and services that offer our customers greater choice and personalisation than ever before, building on our existing investments in this space,” said Vincent Wijnen, Nissan Europe’s Vice President for After Sales, Customer Quality and Training. “We are committed to evolving and transforming car design and manufacturing, by offering a new level of sophistication and customisation in line with the lifestyles and aspirations of today’s customers. The ultimate goal is hyper-personalisation and greater control.”

A key element of this strategy is to develop connectivity for all customers, including those in emerging markets. Connected devices will be available as a dealer option starting in Japan and India, and expanding to other markets.

Nissan is also developing affordable solutions to offer existing customers connectivity as an aftersales option. Multiple new technologies will be offered to customers who already own vehicles that were not manufactured as connected cars, enabling owners to benefit from connected services.

In the future, Nissan cars will provide customers with advance notice when servicing is needed, as well as automatically order parts from the supply chain to ensure dealership availability on customer visits for servicing.

This strategy also strengthens Nissan’s offering in personalisation and accessories, positioning the company at the forefront of customisation in the auto industry. In Europe, Nissan has been leading this movement, starting with the Nissan Juke two years ago, which offered customers a high level of personalisation via a customisable colour palette for vehicle parts and trims. Today, 80 percent of Jukes sold are personalised either on the interior or the exterior, or in many cases, both, making the model one of the top three most profitable in terms of accessories. As a next step, Nissan will advance the manufacturing and design process of the new Micra to offer customers even more choice, from colours to trims.

Through these advances in connected car technology and expanding use of big data, Nissan will be able to offer new services, improve the dealership experience and increase customer retention. This approach will also dramatically streamline Nissan’s global supply chain, bringing just-in-time logistics to increase manufacturing efficiency, from plants to the dealer.

