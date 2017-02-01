Nissan e-NV200 is Europe’s best-selling electric van

The Nissan e-NV200 topped the charts to become Europe’s best-selling electric van in 2016.* The award-winning all-electric van ranked number one in 17 countries across Europe, ahead of its competitors in the category.

The UK is the top market in Europe for Nissan e-NV200, followed closely by Norway and France. Sales were up 20% on the previous year and alongside the LEAF, Nissan’s electric vehicle models command almost 50% of the entire EV market in the UK. In the UK, sales of e-NV200 have more than doubled since launching in 2014 with the model claiming just over 82% market share in 2016.

With overall Nissan e-NV200 sales up 7 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year with 4,319 units registered throughout Europe, it is clear the popularity of this 100 percent electric van is on the rise.

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles at Nissan Europe, said: “As more and more businesses focus on reducing their carbon footprint, the need to find zero emission transport solutions is becoming more important than ever. Through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, we are working towards a sustainable future and our e-NV200 complements our vision perfectly whilst catering to a wide range of customer needs.

“Aside from its obvious environmental advantages, e-NV200 owners also benefit from its low-running costs, starting from as little as two pence per mile, a smooth and near-silent ride and 40 percent lower servicing costs when compared with an equivalent diesel vehicle.”

Nissan e-NV200 customers can also benefit from Nissan’s recently introduced five year / 60,000 mile warranty** on new e-NV200s. The five year warranty covers mechanical and electrical vehicle components, battery capacity, corrosion (up to 12 years) and roadside assistance.

The Nissan e-NV200 is the perfect transport solution for families and businesses alike, combining the best of Nissan’s NV200 van with zero-emission technology from the world’s best–selling electric car, the Nissan LEAF. Available in both commercial van and fully trimmed Combi and Evalia passenger variants, the e-NV200 line-up offers a variety of options to suit every requirement; including a panel van, five-seat and seven-seat option and a driving range of up to 106 miles on a single charge.***

For more information about Nissan Intelligent Mobility and its entire electric vehicle range visit www.nissan.eu/experience-nissan.html

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.