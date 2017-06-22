Nissan displays quartet of historic sports cars – plus the new 2018 370Z Heritage Edition – at 30th annual Z Car Convention this week

This week, through June 26th, Nissan helps celebrate all things Nissan Z® at the 30th annual International Z Car Convention (ZCON) in Austin, Texas. Hosted by the Z Car Club Association, the annual event hosts Datsun and Nissan Z® car enthusiasts from around the world.

Nissan will display four historic vehicles: the Prince R380 race car, a 1971 240Z, a custom-built 300ZX which served as a PPG Pace Car in the ’90s, and the original 1999 Z® concept that paved the way for the introduction of the 350Z.

Also at this year’s ZCON, Nissan will be showcasing the 2018 370Z Heritage Edition, which made its debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. Available on the base 370Z Coupe, the best-selling and most affordable trim level, the Heritage Edition package is offered in two exterior colors – Chicane Yellow and Magnetic Black. This week is the first time that both the Chicane Yellow and Magnetic Black 370Z Heritage Editions will be shown together.

The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss-black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss-silver graphics and yellow interior trim. The Heritage Edition also incorporates enhancements to the 370Z Coupe for the 2018 model year, including new headlight and rear combination light treatment, new rear fascia paint scheme, smoke chrome door handles and new EXEDY® high-performance clutch (manual transmission). The 2018 370Z Coupe goes on sale this summer.

ZCON events will be held at various venues around the Austin area. Throughout the week, enthusiasts can participate in car shows and listen to special guest speakers. The week concludes on Saturday, June 26, with a car show at the famous Circuit of the Americas racetrack.

For more information on ZCON, please visit the ZCON website. To find out more about the 2018 370Z Heritage Edition and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanUSA.com and NissanNews.com.

