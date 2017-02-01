Nissan Crossing welcomes one million visitors in four months

Nissan Crossing, Nissan’s brand gallery, recorded its one millionth visitor on January 25, just over four months after its official opening on September 24, 2016. To commemorate this milestone, a thank-you celebration will be held in the gallery’s café on February 4 and 5.

Overlooking one of the busiest intersections in Tokyo’s Ginza district, Nissan Crossing occupies the site of the former Nissan Gallery, which was open to the public from 1963 to 2014.

As Nissan’s flagship brand center, Nissan Crossing gives visitors from around the world a chance to experience Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for the future of the relationship between cars and people.

The new gallery offers visitors permanent displays of Nissan models with state-of-the-art technologies and features, from current models to concept cars from auto shows around the world, as well as a wide range of customer experiences, including presentations about Nissan’s latest technological innovations on a large LED screen. Thanks to the Virtual Façade—an adaptive transparent display composed of LED lights embedded in glass surfaces along the upper floor of the venue—Nissan Crossing is already becoming a local landmark.

At the Crossing Café, customers can order coffee with custom latte art resembling their favorite Nissan cars, or their own faces, which has become the most popular item at the Café. During the upcoming commemorative fair, free coffees with custom latte art will be distributed to the first 100 visitors.

The gallery welcomed its millionth visitor on January 25, after recording 120,000 in its first week and 300,000 a month after opening.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.