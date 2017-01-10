Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn hosts keynote, address and Q&A at AutoMobili-D exposition

At the NAIAS today, Nissan was a major participant in the inaugural AutoMobili-D event – with Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn giving a keynote, addressing media and answering questions during a Q&A.

Mr. Ghosn, fresh off his keynote address at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, discussed current and future mobility trends – including Nissan’s vision for the future called Nissan Intelligent Mobility. At CES, he projected that by 2030, electric vehicles will account for two-thirds of all cars on the road in populated, high-income cities. This is an increase from less than one percent sold globally in 2015.

Watch the complete AutoMobili-D here

