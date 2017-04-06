Nissan brings Star Wars excitement to the 2017 New York International Auto Show

As a continuation of an extensive collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. in support of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Nissan is bringing an immersive “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”-inspired experience to consumers visiting the Nissan booth at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The activation launches in Gotham City following the Blu-ray and Digital HD release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on April 4.

“After hosting an extremely successful ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ consumer experience at previous auto shows, we felt it absolutely necessary to host an encore experience in New York,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. “In response to our alliance with Lucasflim, we’ve seen a drastic increase in awareness and sales of the 2017 Nissan Rogue. The excitement displayed by consumers visiting these Star Wars-inspired experiences motivates us and drives the Nissan brand forward.”

The Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition is the first-ever full-size production vehicle to include Star Wars-branded elements and will be central to Nissan’s New York Auto Show display. Additionally, two custom vehicles: an X-wing-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue – complete with thrusters, blasters, side mirror Rebel logo projectors and an astromech droid; and an X-wing pilot suit-inspired 2017 Nissan Rogue – wrapped in special orange and white graphics and logos – while not for sale, will be on display. Finally, a massive, inflatable Death Star will hover over the booth, ensuring easy navigation of the convention center so visitors don’t miss out on any of the action.

Appearing for the first time at an auto show, the new immersive 360 VR experience titled, ‘Battle Test: A Nissan 360-Degree Virtual Reality Experience,’ will be available at the Nissan stand. The experience places fans in the center of a simulated battlefield from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ where they’ll be able to experience the optional suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield Technologies in an immersive environment. Users will experience advanced safety features such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection* and driving aids such as Blind Spot Warning** and Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection***, all within the ultra-realistic experience.

In the Nissan booth, show-goers will have access to a Digital Mirror Experience, which allows up to two people at a time to stand in front of large LED screens and be transformed into stormtroopers or Nissan Rogue-inspired robots. At the end of the interaction, they will receive their photo to save and share as desired.

Leaving the world of virtual reality to actual reality, Star Wars Stormtrooper characters will make a special appearance in the Nissan booth during public hours on April 22 and 23. The exclusive limited-edition Death Trooper helmet replica – only available with the purchase of the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition – will also be onsite.

The Nissan display will be located at the main entrance to level three of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The New York International Auto Show runs Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.