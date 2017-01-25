Nissan and BMW partner once again to expand DC Fast Charger access across the U.S. to benefit EV drivers

Nissan and BMW, two of the top EV manufacturers, have again joined forces – this time with EVgo, the nation’s largest public DC Fast charging network – to increase public access to DC Fast charging stations across the U.S., with an additional 174 locations in 33 states now available to all EV owners in those markets, and over 50 more planned to be installed in 2017, supported by the partnership.

The breadth of EVgo’s expansive fast charging network now totals 668 dual-port DC Fast charging stations installed and available to all EV drivers across the United States, with access to new chargers continually growing. This expansion, designed to support Nissan LEAF and BMW i3 customers and to promote increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide, builds on the 120 dual-port DC Fast chargers that Nissan and BMW announced together in December 2015.

Nissan and BMW are both committed to supporting greater access to public DC Fast charging across the US, in response to increasing demand from EV drivers in a growing number of cities for access to conveniently located fast charging options – to travel even farther with ease. The list of states in which charging stations are now available on the EVgo network as part of this partnership, is noted below.1

“BMW’s continuing collaborations with Nissan and EVgo, further demonstrate the company’s commitment to building a robust public charging infrastructure across the country. We are on the forefront of an industry-wide commitment to support the expansion of convenient and accessible electric vehicle charging options,” said Robert Healey, head of EV Infrastructure for BMW of North America. “The expansion of the plug-in vehicle charging infrastructure will give more U.S. drivers the confidence to choose an electric vehicle, such as the BMW i3, as longer distance EV travel becomes increasingly commonplace.”

“Nissan continues as a leader in building accessible infrastructure to benefit Nissan LEAF drivers as well as all EV owners. Infrastructure for all is a key strategic priority for us as we continue expanding the network of dual-port quick chargers across the country,” said JeSean Hopkins, senior manager, Nissan EV Infrastructure Strategy & Business Development. “We look forward to ongoing teamwork and the continued build-out of public quick-charge stations.”

“EVgo is delighted to expand our partnership with BMW and Nissan, and to be able to bring more loyal i3 and LEAF owners around the country access to our convenient, premium DC Fast charging services. We are constantly looking at strategic ways to expand our network and promote EV adoption to help make every day EV use a reality for our OEM partners and their vehicle owners,” said Rob Barrosa, vice president, OEM Strategy and Business Development at EVgo.

Each location offers a dual 50 kW DC Fast charging station with both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo (CCS) connectors, serving owners of both Nissan LEAF and BMW i3 electric cars, as well as all EV drivers in the U.S. whose vehicles – regardless of brand – are equipped with quick-charge ports. These 50 kW stations can charge EVs from Nissan and BMW up to 80 percent in about 25-30 minutes, as compared to the longer time required to recharge at a Level 2 (240V) charger, currently the most commonly available public charging station.

Nissan LEAF owners can find these chargers using the Nissan LEAF EZ-Charge smartphone app. BMW i3 drivers can easily locate the charging stations with ConnectedDrive in the vehicle, using either the in-vehicle Navigation or the BMW ConnectedApp.

With the majority of these DC Fast chargers already installed and active, these EVgo charging stations are strategically located near shopping and dining establishments along convenient, well-traveled routes. The additional dual-port chargers being installed in 2017 as part of the expansion are also planned to be easily accessible to EV owners on the go.

With this partnership, upwards of 90 percent of BMW i3 and Nissan LEAF drivers can easily take advantage of DC Fast charging at an EVgo station nearby.

Since the launch of Nissan LEAF – the world’s best-selling electric car – Nissan has reinforced its commitment to zero-emission mobility with investments in EV charging infrastructure to serve the needs of LEAF drivers in markets across the U.S. Nissan also recently introduced the new 2017 LEAF, which comes with an EPA range of 107 miles, making it the first affordable EV to get more than 100 miles on a single charge. Nissan LEAF gets 126 MPGe city and 101 MPGe highway on S models, and 124 MPGe city and 101 MPGe highway on SV and SL trim levels. All LEAF models feature an 80kW AC synchronous motor that generates 107 horsepower and 187 lb-ft of torque, providing a highly responsive, fun-to-drive experience.

BMW i is focused on the development of visionary vehicles and mobility services, inspiring design, and a new understanding of premium that is strongly defined by sustainability. The BMW i3, the first all-electric production vehicle from the BMW Group, has won numerous awards around the world and has been the standout in the electric vehicle field since its launch in 2013. Among the many awards, in 2014 the BMW i3 was selected as both World Green Car and World Car Design of the Year. In 2015, the BMW i3 was named Green Car Journal Green Car of the Year as well as Yahoo Autos Green Car. The BMW i3 electric motor was also named to that year’s list of Ward’s Auto’s 10 Best Engines. With a 170 horsepower electric motor, the 2017 BMW i3 is available with a 33-kWh lithium-ion battery, and can travel emissions free for up to 114 miles on a charge. The 360° Electric program, offering products and services to support new BMW EV and plug-in vehicle owners, and extensive investments in public infrastructure underscore BMW’s continued commitment to sustainable mobility.

