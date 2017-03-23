Nissan Armada named one of Autotrader’s “2017 Must Test Drive Award” winners

Nissan today announced the all-new 2017 Armada full-size SUV has been selected as one of Autotrader’s “2017 Must Test Drive Award” winners. Chosen by a panel of Autotrader editorial staff, the consumer-focused award program is “designed to highlight the top 12 vehicles car shoppers must see and experience to believe… ones that can change the way a consumer perceives the model – or even the entire brand.”

In choosing Armada from a field of more than 300 current or next model-year models, the Autotrader staff wrote: “The redesigned Armada surprised Autotrader editors by just how well it drives and how nimbly it handles for being such a large vehicle, and combined with its high-quality interior materials, features and off-road abilities, the Armada ‘squarely competes with the best’ in the class.”

The all-new 2017 Armada is built on the heritage of the Nissan Patrol, which has been a workhorse for the world for many decades. While it is intended primarily for family adventures here in North America, Armada remains true to its roots as a strong, durable and authentic full-size, 8-passenger SUV.

“Featuring best-in-class1 maximum horsepower, a range of class-exclusive2 available safety and security features and a starting MSRP3 of $44,440, we are certainly in agreement with Autotrader that Armada is a must to drive and experience,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations. “Armada has played an important part in Nissan’s position as the fastest growing brand in America in 2016. And already in 2017, Armada sales are up nearly 125 percent.”

Key distinctions between the 2017 Armada and the previous generation include a fresh exterior design, enhanced performance from a new 5.6-liter Endurance V8 with best-in-class1 390-horsepower and a new 7-speed automatic transmission, a comfortable full-feature cabin and class-exclusive1 available safety and security features – including Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW)3, Blind Spot Intervention (BSI)4, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)5 and Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)6.

The Armada also offers an exceptional array of standard features, including Nissan Navigation with NavTraffic and NavWeather information (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately) and 8.0-inch color display, heated front seats and 13-speaker Bose audio system.

As part of its adventure-ready spirit, the new Armada offers standard towing capacity of 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped). The durable independent double-wishbone front and rear suspension provides smooth ride comfort and responsive handling for both on-road and off-road driving.

The new Armada also continues the nameplate’s reputation for value and choice, offering a range of three high-content grade levels – SV, SL and Platinum – in both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive configurations. It is on sale now at Nissan dealerships nationwide.

For more information on 2017 Armada and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

