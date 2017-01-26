Nissan announces U.S. pricing for new 2017 Rogue Hybrid

Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the new 2017 Rogue Hybrid, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers in the West, Northwest and Mountain regions (18 states total). Pricing starts at $26,2405 for the Rogue Hybrid SV grade – $1,000 above a non-hybrid Rogue SV front-wheel drive model. The Rogue Hybrid, the newest addition to the popular Rogue crossover lineup and first-ever available, offers a second powertrain choice for Rogue buyers in both FWD and AWD applications.

The new Rogue Hybrid produces estimated fuel economy1 of 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined for the front-wheel drive model. Rogue Hybrid all-wheel drive models are estimated at 31 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined1. Most significantly, it achieves these numbers with virtually no compromise of performance, interior roominess or cargo space (compared to standard Rogue models).

Like the 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder gasoline engine-equipped standard Rogue models, the Rogue Hybrid offers freshened exterior and interior styling, additional safety, security and driving aid technology and a wide range of standard and available comfort, convenience and utility features.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)5 for the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid:

Rogue SV FWD Hybrid $26,240 USD

Rogue SL FWD Hybrid $31,160 USD

Rogue SV AWD Hybrid $27,590 USD

Rogue SL AWD Hybrid $32,510 USD

Destination and Handling $940.

Rogue Hybrid goes on sale nationwide in Spring 2017.

About the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

The Rogue Hybrid powertrain combines an advanced 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC aluminum-alloy inline 4-cylinder engine and a compact lithium-ion battery with an innovative one-motor, two-clutch control. The system’s gasoline engine is rated at 141 horsepower and 144 lb-ft of torque, while the advanced 30 kW electric motor is rated at 40 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid system net power is 176 horsepower.

At the core of the Rogue Hybrid gasoline-electric hybrid system is Nissan’s advanced Intelligent Dual Clutch Control system. The first of the two clutches is a dry clutch installed between the 4-cylinder engine and the electric motor, where the torque converter would normally be, and the second is between the motor and Xtronic transmission.

The high-output lithium-ion battery is able to charge/discharge quickly, which contributes to high-speed, precise control of the electric motor and optimum clutch control, and in combination enable smooth start and quick shift changes. An Intelligent Regenerative Braking system partially recharges the battery during vehicle braking and additional fuel economy is provided by an Idle Start/Stop system.

In addition, with use of the compact Lithium-ion battery located under the rear cargo area, the Rogue Hybrid maintains its flat rear floor for easy passenger access to the rear seat and little reduction of cargo room.

Rogue Hybrid SV and SL models features several differences from their non-hybrid counterparts. An HEV gauge is added to the Advanced Drive Assist Display, the 2nd row seat is a 60/40 split folding design, a storage space is added under the rear cargo area and Pure Drive HEV badging is added to the exterior. Other additions include an HEV badge on the engine cover and the dual horn includes a Vehicle Sound Generator for driving in the electric mode.

Available Rogue Hybrid technology features include NissanConnectSM with Navigation, Mobile Apps, and Services, with 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link and SiriusXM® Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection (MOD)6, radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)4 and Forward Emergency Braking2.

For more information on the 2017 Rogue Hybrid, Rogue and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

