Nissan announces senior management changes for North America

Nissan today announced executive changes in the company’s North American region (NNA) as it completes a record-setting 2016 fiscal year, the final year of the company’s “Power 88” mid-term business plan.

“North America has been a key region for Nissan, delivering strong profitability and sales gains throughout the course of Power 88,” said José Muñoz, chief performance officer and chairman, Management Committee – North America, Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. (NML). “These changes will enable us to keep our momentum in North America as we prepare to launch our new mid-term plan.”

All changes are effective April 1, 2017, and will be based in Franklin, Tennessee, unless otherwise noted.

Sales and Marketing

Effective in the month of April, Fred DePerez, currently Regional Vice President, Nissan Central Region, is promoted to the global role of Division General Manager, Global LCV M&S. DePerez will remain based in the U.S. but will travel worldwide in support of his new role. Fred’s successor will be named at a later date, and he will continue in his current role until this transition.

Rich Miller, currently Director, Nissan Product Planning in charge of SUV, Truck, and LCV, is promoted to Program Director, LCV. He will be based in Yokohama, Japan. His replacement will be named at a later date.

As previously announced, Anne Corrao, currently Regional Vice President, Nissan West, returns to NNA HQ and is named Director, CMM. Model responsibilities will be a subject of a future announcement.

Joe Guarascio, currently Director, Fleet Sales, is named Director, Fleet & Pre-Owned Strategy & Sales. In this expanded role, Joe will be responsible for delivering a holistic Certified Pre-Owned strategy to drive sales and residual value performance.

Stephan Kuester has joined Nissan as Director, Aftersales, Nissan U.S. and is responsible for Aftersales sales operations and marketing. Stephan joins us from BMW, where he most recently served as General Manager, Aftersales Central Southeast Europe. He brings more than 25 years of experience within the global BMW Group system, including roles in Europe, China, the Middle East and Canada.

INFINITI

Allyson Witherspoon, currently director, INFINITI Marketing Communication and Media, is named general manager, Global Brand Engagement, NML. She will be based in Yokohama, Japan.

Phil O’Connor, currently director, Chief Marketing Manager (CMM), Body Frame and Crossover, is named director, INFINITI Marketing Communication & Media, replacing Witherspoon.

Communications

Nick Twork, currently director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications, is named general manager, Renault-Nissan Alliance Innovation and Technology Communications. He will be located in France after a transition period.

Kyle Bazemore, currently senior manager, INFINITI Communications, is promoted to director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications, replacing Twork.

Brin Frazier, joins NNA from NML and is named director, Executive and Strategic Communications. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

Research and Development (R&D)

Takeshi Yamaguchi currently Chief Vehicle Engineer (CVE), Nissan Product Development Division No. 2, is named Senior Vice President, Research and Development, NTCNA replacing Kunio Nakaguro, who returns to NML as Corporate Vice President, Nissan Product Development No. 1. Yamaguchi san will be based in Farmington Hills.

Total Customer Satisfaction (TCS)

Mark Swenson, currently VP, Manufacturing Production Engineering, is named VP, Total Customer Satisfaction (TCS), replacing Takehiro Terai who is returning to NML. In this new role, Swenson will have responsibility for all product safety and customer quality issues in the region.

Monozukuri

David Johnson, currently on assignment as Director, New Model & Central Engineering at NMUK, returns to NNA and is promoted to Vice President, Manufacturing Engineering, replacing Swenson. He will be based in Smyrna.

Effective July 31, Gary Edwards, currently Vice President, Powertrain Operations & Battery Plant, is retiring after 34 years of service within NNA.

“Over his many years, Gary has continually improved our production processes and performance, and he has been critical to the success of Nissan’s engine production operations,” Muñoz said.

Brian Sullivan, currently Director, Plant Manager NNA Battery Plant, is promoted to Vice President, Powertrain Operations and Battery Plant, replacing Edwards. He will be based in Decherd.

Jeff Deaton, currently Director, Manufacturing Engineering Smyrna is named Director, Plant Manager NNA Battery Plant, replacing Sullivan. He will be based in Smyrna.

Legal

George Feygin, currently Senior Managing Counsel-Product Liability, is promoted to Director and Assistant General Counsel of the newly created Regulatory and Product Safety group. In this role Feygin will have responsibility for all legal matters relating to product safety, product liability, environmental compliance, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

