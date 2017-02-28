Nissan announces senior management change in Russia

Nissan today announced Igor Boytsov will join the company as vice president, Nissan Motor Manufacturing Russia (NMGR), effective March 1.

Boytsov, currently Renault Plant Director in Russia, will be responsible for manufacturing operations in Nissan’s plant in St. Petersburg, where current production includes the leading Nissan crossovers and SUVs X-Trail, Qashqai and Murano.

Boytsov will report directly to Colin Lawther, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Europe.

He succeeds Dmitry Mikhailov, currently vice president, Nissan Motor Manufacturing Russia (NMGR), who is taking up a new role as vice president for Quality and Customer Satisfaction at Group AVTOVAZ.

Mikhailov joined Nissan in 2007, ahead of the launch of the new plant in St. Petersburg. Since then he has overseen the production and assembly of 13 models, with the plant winning two global Nissan Quality Awards in 2012 and 2014 in recognition of its achievements.

“I am very pleased to welcome Igor to Nissan following his time with our Alliance partner Renault, as we begin a new chapter for our manufacturing operations in Russia,” said Lawther. “My great thanks go to Dmitry for his leadership of the team in St. Petersburg, launching a new Nissan plant and leading its development into the superb facility which we have today. I am sure the AVTOVAZ team will benefit from his experience and strong customer focus.”

About Dmitry Mikhailov

Dmitry Mikhailov has a degree in precision engineering and optics and has worked for a number of global companies within Russia including Kraft Foods, Philip Morris, Ford and Coca-Cola. Dmitry joined Nissan as production director in 2007 and three years later was promoted to Vice President and Managing Director in 2010.

About Igor Boytsov

Igor Boytsov joined Renault Russia in 2013 with more than 15 years of experience at automotive industry where he was holding various roles in manufacturing in Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor. As Moscow Plant Director, Igor successfully managed the successful launch of the Renault Kaptur in Russia.

