Nissan 370Z Roadster named “Best Performance Roadster” by Southern Automotive Media Association

The Nissan 370Z Roadster was named the “Best Performance Roadster” by the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA) during the independent media group’s annual “Topless in Miami” event. The iconic 370Z was noted for its styling, the ease of its convertible top operation, its quietness and, of course, its performance. More than two dozen vehicles were included in the annual event, in which vehicles are judged in various categories.

“Since it returned to the market over a decade ago, the 370Z has been a fine example of what a sports car is all about – comfort, fun, and an exhilarating driving performance in one package,” said Jaime Florez, SAMA president. “It is always a popular entry among our members, who have recognized it as best in its class twice in the seven years of competition.”

The Nissan 370Z Roadster is offered in a choice of three well-equipped grades: 370Z Roadster, 370Z Roadster Touring and 370Z Roadster Touring Sport. The 370Z Roadster’s convertible top features an easy, single-action open-close operation. The interior is completely driver-centric, with its three-layer design grouping items by how a driver sees information, operates the controls and is held in place – so drivers feel completely connected and engaged.

Its outstanding performance starts with a 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), matched with a choice of electronically controlled 7-speed automatic transmission with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM) and standard paddle shifters or a 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission with available SynchroRev Match®. Responsive handling is provided by a refined 4-wheel independent suspension.

The top-of-the-line 370Z Touring Sport Roadster includes Viscous Limited-Slip Differential, SynchroRev Match® (manual transmission only), 19-inch RAYS® super lightweight forged aluminum-alloy wheels and Nissan Sport Brakes.

For more information on 2017 370Z Roadster and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

