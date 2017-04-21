Nicole Göttlicher is Continental’s new Press Spokeswoman for Human Resources and Careers

Nicole Göttlicher joined the team in the technology company Continental’s Corporate Press Office at the start of April. As Press Spokeswoman for Human Resources and Careers, she succeeds Gesa Krüger, who has moved into internal communications at the automotive supplier, tire manufacturer and industrial partner.

After studying Slavistics and history, Göttlicher (46) worked as a press spokeswoman at various international companies, including TNT Post, Messe München International and StepStone. Most recently, she was globally responsible for all HR communications, social media and employer branding at OSRAM.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.