Nexteer and Michigan State University to offer engineering M.S. program

SAGINAW, Mich. – June 8, 2017 – Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Michigan State University (MSU) to offer a master of science degree in electrical engineering program in Midland, Mich., beginning in September. The partnership is aimed at increasing the availability of advanced graduate-level engineering education in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“In support of our local communities, we seek qualified talent in close proximity to our global locations,” said Robin Milavec, senior executive director of current product engineering, Nexteer Automotive. “There’s a continuing need in the Great Lakes Bay Region, including at our Global Technical Center in Saginaw, for individuals fluent in advanced electrical engineering. We believe the availability of a local graduate program backed by MSU will be a great draw for the region.”

The electrical engineering program is open to all qualified applicants and will focus on building graduate students’ competencies in the growing field of automotive electronics, particularly in the areas of vehicle safety, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The program and its curriculum were developed in conjunction with MSU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering within the College of Engineering.

With two degree tracks available, the plan replicates MSU’s standard electrical and computer engineering M.S. program requiring 30 credit hours for completion. MSU will offer five graduate courses per year to meet these requirements. As a partner, Nexteer will provide program content recommendations and encourage eligible employees to take part in the educational program.

“We are pleased to partner with Nexteer Automotive in expanding higher education in the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Leo Kempel, dean of the College of Engineering, Michigan State University. “The company’s commitment to the region has aided us in crafting a program that will further STEM education and meet the area’s intellectual needs. It also affords the opportunity for joint research and innovation as part of the economic development of the region.”

The program, which will be based at an MSU academic facility in Midland, will commence in the Fall 2017 semester. For more information about the program, including curriculum, application, admission requirements and tuition, visit the MSU Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering website at ece.msu.edu/midlandms.

