Nexteer Automotive provides advanced cyber security for steering systems

Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, is strengthening its steering system offerings with market-leading cyber security technologies to protect against malicious intrusions and unverified steering commands.

“As we provide the most secure steering systems for today’s vehicles, we must also prepare for technologies that will be widely available within the next decade,” said Frank Lubischer, senior vice president of global engineering, chief technology officer and chief strategy officer, Nexteer Automotive. “As a safety-critical system, the security of our steering technologies is a top priority. While our OEM partners incorporate cyber security at the vehicle level, we are taking safety to the next step by integrating multi-layer cyber security at a system level for maximum protection.”

These cyber security technologies consist of specifically designed hardware modules on the semi-conductor level, as well as a multi-layered cryptographic software structure, that identifies and authorizes information and command flow between the steering system and other in-vehicle or external controllers. As vehicles adopt advanced electronics to enable automated driving, internet connectivity and V2X communication, they become more susceptible to remote hacking.

“We at Nexteer understand the enormous benefits that ADAS and automated driving provides to individual mobility and, ultimately, to society,” added Lubischer. “Our systems maximize safety and security of operation by allowing for best functional utilization of cyber secure technologies.”

As a specialist in safety system integration, Nexteer leverages its in-house ownership of the design process and its long history of vehicle-level thinking to bring to market safety-critical products. Nexteer has also cultivated an open engineering mindset for state-of-the-art and unconventional solutions to remain a leader in intuitive motion control.

“We have combined a disruptive engineering culture with our deep expertise and methodical systems engineering approach,” continued Lubischer. “We are rapidly developing products with advanced driver assist and automated driving capabilities, while maintaining our reputation for safety, reliability and efficiency.”

As one of the first and leading electric power steering (EPS) system developers in the industry, Nexteer introduced many designs to ensure software and hardware compatibility and integrity within the intended application. Today, the company’s cyber security technologies are built using electrical architecture 4.0 to efficiently and accurately validate true steering commands and support multi-vehicle applications.

The company’s cyber security technologies are also enablers of its latest automated driving products – Steering on DemandTM and Quiet Wheel SteeringTM. Both introductions utilize Nexteer steer-by-wire technology, eliminating the mechanical link between the road wheels and steering wheel.

Steering on Demand enables the transition between driver and automated driving control, while also providing sport, comfort and manual override modes for a custom driving experience. Quiet Wheel Steering eliminates steering wheel rotation when a vehicle completes an automated directional change.

“Nexteer has developed Steering on Demand and Quiet Wheel Steering around a robust steer-by-wire system. We’ve designed these products and their underlying technologies to seamlessly integrate with our customers’ vehicle systems and provide an extra layer of security,” said Lubischer. “By implementing cyber security and redundant component best practices, we like to say our ‘safety net is always on’.”

