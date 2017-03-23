Next generation of Mercedes-Benz compact cars: Mercedes-Benz continues to produce at Valmet Automotive

Mercedes-Benz continues its successful cooperation with Valmet Automotive: The Finnish contract manufacturer will produce the next generation of compact cars at its plant in Uusikaupunki. Since 2013, the current A-Class is being produced at the plant already.

“We are convinced that the next generation of Mercedes-Benz compact cars continues on its road to success. With the follow-up order for Valmet Automotive, we utilize additional production volumes for our new compact vehicles. Working with professional cooperation partners is an important strategic pillar in our flexible and efficient production network,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management.

The lead plant for compact cars within the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars is based in Rastatt, Germany. Further locations are the Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant Kecskemét and the Chinese production site BBAC in Beijing. As part of the cooperation with the Renault/Nissan Alliance a joint plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, is currently under construction.

With its plant in Uusikaupunki, Valmet Automotive remains the optimal add-on of the global compact car production of Mercedes-Benz Cars: Since 2013, additional units of the current Mercedes-Benz A-Class have been produced there. This contract has already been extended to the end of 2017 due to strong demand. Both the A-Class and the GLC are produced on the same assembly line since the additional production of the mid-range SUV has started in February 2017.

”The cooperation with Valmet Automotive is extremely successful. That is why we continue this cooperation for the next generation of compact cars. Valmet Automotive meets the high standards of processes and quality. That is why we honoured Valmet Automotive with the Daimler Supplier Award 2016,” says Dr. Klaus Zehender, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality.

About Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations

Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations is responsible for passenger vehicle production at 29 locations around the world within a flexible and efficient production network employing around 78,000 people. This also includes the central functions Production Planning, Technology Factory, Logistics, and Quality Management. Last year, Mercedes-Benz Cars produced more than two million passenger vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands, and thus set the sixth record in a row. The network is structured around the product architectures front-wheel drive (compact car) and rear-wheel drive (e.g. S-Class, E-Class and C-Class), as well as the SUV and sports car architectures. There is also a production network for the powertrain (engines, transmissions, axles, components). At the centre of each architecture production network is a lead plant that serves as a centre of competence for start-ups, technology and quality assurance. The focus of the day-to-day work is on the continuous improvement and advancement of modern production processes that make efficient, flexible and environment-friendly production of future hi-tech vehicles with hallmark Mercedes-Benz quality possible. The focus is on the employees with their expertise and on supporting their work through specific ergonomic design of the workplace and intelligent automation. In addition to their own production plants, Mercedes-Benz increasingly relies on cooperative ventures as part of the growth trajectory.

