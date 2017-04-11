The new Volkswagen Golf is now even better value

The revised and updated Golf is in Volkswagen Retailers across the UK now. Refreshed styling and advanced technology keep the car at the head of its class and with a new deposit contribution, it’s more appealing to customers than ever before.

Volkswagen’s Retailer network is offering a £1,000 deposit contribution at 4.9 % APR representative for customers taking advantage of a Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ on all models of the new Golf hatchback. That includes the iconic Golf GTI and the car that sits at the cutting edge of vehicle design, the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE.

All updated Volkswagen Golfs have LED running lights at the front and full LED rear lights. These sit above the re-profiled front and rear bumpers that develop the Golf’s mature exterior styling. Fresh body colours and all-new alloy wheel designs complete the look of the latest Golf.

Included in the comprehensive engine line-up is Volkswagen’s new 1.5-litre turbocharged EVO engine that uses clever Active Cylinder Management technology to shut the engine down during coasting, thus saving fuel. This engine is available in 130 PS BlueMotion specification and as a 150 PS unit.

This mix of styling and technology comes together inside the Golf’s cabin. The infotainment screens are now larger across the whole range, with every Golf featuring a colour touchscreen that is at least eight-inches across. Available as an option is the 9.2-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system, which features voice control and gesture control amongst a range of other functions and features.

By offering gesture control Volkswagen is bringing this technology to the compact car class for the first time. This continues Volkswagen’s tradition of making the latest technology available to all. This started decades ago when features such as Anti-lock Brakes (1986), airbags (1992) and Electronic Stability Control (1999) came to the Golf.

The Volkswagen Polo brings additional outstanding value to Volkswagen Retailers this spring thanks to an extended deposit contribution of £1,800 at 6.2 % APR for customers taking advantage of Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan.¹ The classy Polo range starts at just £11,970 and with the deposit contribution factored in the model is eminently affordable.

Despite the small price tag, every Polo comes with a strong list of standard equipment, including a five-inch colour touchscreen, DAB digital radio, electric front windows and power steering.

Diversity is apparent throughout the range, for example a powerful subwoofer and a variety of speakers engineered by Californian audio specialists Beats Electronics carve a niche for the Polo beats. Unique bumpers, 16-inch alloy wheels and ‘Race’ seats set the Polo R-Line apart from the rest of the line-up.

The economical Polo BlueMotion has CO₂ emissions of just 98 g/km and has a combined fuel consumption figure of 67.3 mpg. In contrast, the Polo GTI packs a 192 PS punch and reaches 62 mph, from a standstill, in just 6.7 seconds. With this extensive line-up, there’s a Polo for everyone.

Since its launch a year ago, the Tiguan has become the third best-selling Volkswagen in the UK. As a result of the broad choice of trims and engines available, over the past 12 months 22,000 Volkswagen customers have got behind the wheel of a Tiguan.

A deposit contribution of £1,500 at 5.1 % APR representative through Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solution Personal Contract Plan¹ is offered on the S, SE and SE Navigation trims. Each of these comes with a high level of standard equipment across the safety, driver assistance and infotainment areas. For example, Lane Assist helps to keep the vehicle in its lane and is a feature on all Tiguans, as is an electronic parking brake with an automatic hill-hold function.

The Tiguan range is topped with the SEL and R-Line trims, both of which feature a £1,000 deposit contribution, also at 5.1 % APR¹ representative on Solutions PCP.

These models are equipped with Volkswagen’s Discover Navigation infotainment system, which includes a three-year subscription to Car-Net ‘Guide & Inform’. This seamlessly brings the functionality of the internet into the car. Useful services, such as traffic, parking space and fuel price information, are easy to access.

For further details on all these offers and to find out more about the Volkswagen range, together with brochures and pricing and to use the online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

