New Volkswagen Crafter offered with no-cost servicing deal

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering two complimentary services to customers who place orders on a new Crafter before 2 July and register it by 30 September 2017.

Available on all 2017 Crafter models, whether acquired through hire purchase, lease purchase, contract hire or finance lease^, the offer has been launched to help customers to minimise vehicle costly downtime and maximise value.

Designed to give Crafter customers an extra helping hand in the initial ownership period of their new vehicle, the added value offer includes both an interim and full service. The offer not only frees the new owners from routine servicing bills for the first part of the vehicle’s life, but also guarantees all work is carried out by a qualified Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles technician.

The latest offer forms part of a wider portfolio of services available to businesses in helping with the scheduling and management of servicing and routine maintenance. Schemes such as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Service’s Driveline, which is designed to benefit customers purchasing their fleet via contract hire or finance lease, offers a dedicated 24-hour phone line, available 365 days a year to provide instant help when you need it, whether for booking services, ordering new tyres, glass repairs or breakdown and recovery services.

James Douglas, Head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We believe this is a great offer for customers and a great way to introduce new Crafter to the market. It’s not only a good deal but also demonstrates, in concrete terms, our desire to work with them, in partnership, and add value to their vehicle operation.”

Customers wishing to extend their servicing agreement can go on to buy services 3 and 4 for £349, which offers additional interim and a full service, plus an MOT* (mileage and restrictions apply).

The award winning Crafter is currently available via a number of competitive finance deals, with finance lease and contract hire available. Further information can be found via Van Centres or via the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle website.

*Mileage and other restrictions apply. For full terms and conditions visit your local Van Centre or go to www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

