The new Volkswagen Arteon innovative assistance systems in detail – part 4 “Active Lighting System”

They are fractions of a second which matter at night: a section of country road that has many bends, a bend in a residential area with poor road lighting – and there might be an obstacle in the dark somewhere on the road. The Arteon is the first Volkswagen to offer a dynamic cornering light with new predictive control functionality. The LED dual headlights illuminate the upcoming bend up to two seconds sooner before the vehicle is even steered into it. The Arteon’s new lighting system develops these ‘clairvoyant’ powers by networking with the front camera and the navigation system.

The gran turismo comes with LED headlights for the dipped and main beams as standard. The top versions – the Arteon Elegance and Arteon R-Line – also feature Light Assist automatic main beam control (camera-based system which automatically turns the main beam on and off in response to oncoming traffic). These two models can optionally be fitted with the Active Lighting System.

The Active Lighting System – a technology package – utilises LED dual headlights with ‘projector lenses’ and integrates, among other functions, Dynamic Light Assist – the dynamically controlled permanent main beam (interactive permanent main beam as functional extension of Light Assist) – and the ‘dynamic cornering light’. The latter steers the headlights into bends according to steering angle using headlight modules with variable control. A new aspect in the Arteon is the ability to do this independently of the steering angle, and even predictively, based on images from the front camera and route data from the navigation system. In this manner, the gran turismo is able to illuminate the upcoming bend in the road before the driver steers into it. Another reason for aiming the headlight pattern along the path of the curve is to avoid wasting light illuminating the roadside.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.