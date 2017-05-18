The new Volkswagen Arteon

The Arteon is a gran turismo, ideal for long distances. The new, optionally available “adaptive cruise control ACC” with predictive speed control gives enhanced comfort over long distances. The further developments in “ACC” can integrate speed limits for the first time. So far, the assistance system was known purely as cruise control: adjust the desired speed, that’s all. Within system limits, “adaptive cruise control ACC” can take over braking and acceleration. So far, so good. However, anyone who has ever driven a car with “ACC” will have wished that the system could “think” and also take into account bends and speed limits, thus adding even more comfort. The Arteon is the first Volkswagen to do just that: within system limits, it reacts to bends and speed limits and integrates them into the adaptive speed control.

Here’s how it works: “ACC” uses a radar sensor (for the cruise control), a camera in the windscreen and the route data of the navigation system. The Arteon can “see” speed limits using the camera and the associated traffic sign recognition. These are adopted by the “ACC”. The route data can even be predictively forwarded to the navigation system. This “speed assistant” represents a clear comfort gain especially on long-distance motorways with constantly changing speed information. A “bend assistant” is active at the same time: Using the route data of the navigation system, the car can recognise its position within system limits and adjust the speed on approaching bends, roundabouts and intersections. Local entry and exit signs can also be detected. The “Front Assist” surroundings monitoring system including “City Emergency Braking System” is always integrated in the “ACC”. In combination with the automatically shifting DSG, the Arteon can also automatically start up again with “ACC” – for example, in stop & go traffic.

The “adaptive cruise control” is active in a range from 0 to 210 km/h (130 mph; with DSG); starting at 30 km/h (18 mph) ACC is able to keep the desired speed constantly. Thanks to the predictive speed control system, the system can increase comfort as outlined; at the same time, though, the new “ACC” generation can also contribute to the reduction of fuel consumption thanks to the predictive braking and acceleration functions.

In essence: The “adaptive cruise control ACC with predictive speed control” helps the driver within system limits, but it is the driver who retains overall control at all times for the car and the current situation. The semi-automatic system can be “overridden” at any time by switching it off, braking or accelerating.

