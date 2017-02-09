New ‘My Volkswagen’ app pioneers a digital dashboard for drivers

‘My Volkswagen’ is a new app for connected journeys, giving Volkswagen owners and would-be owners the chance to store and access all of their significant interactions with the brand in one handy digital dashboard.

Accessed via the owners’ section of the Volkswagen UK website –www.volkswagen.co.uk– as well as an application for either iOS or Android, My Volkswagen acts as a personal companion and guide that help customers get the most out of the brand whether they are looking to buy a new car, or already own one.

Customers signing up to the forever free My Volkswagen service benefit from a number of handy features which help to make owning a car simple and easy:

View all of their cars: have sight of their owned, ordered and configured cars in one place

Save car configurations and personalised digital brochures: customers can save their car configurations in My Volkswagen. Retailers can also add a customer’s Personalised Digital Brochure to their My Volkswagen account via the showroom app

Track an ordered car: track the progress of a new car order, with alerts & push notifications for status changes

View service history: customers can view a list of all past services and MOTs carried out by Volkswagen Retailers nationwide during their ownership

Make a service booking: get alerts of upcoming services and what needs doing from previously deferred work and predictions of service events* based not only on mileage, but on driving patterns, model-specific data and other criteria gathered from previous service visits

Track a service: follow their car’s service through the workshop, get Express Visual Check results (including video) and approve or defer ‘red’ and ‘amber’ categorised work*

Access information and support: view their car’s owner’s manual anytime anywhere; explore accessories; view ‘how to’ guides; learn about warning lights and access FAQs all in one place

The sophisticated new app is among the most comprehensive platforms of its kind, particularly within the automotive sector. Teams from across the Volkswagen UK Sales, Marketing and Aftersales departments have been working to refine and develop the first iteration of the new app, which will be followed later this year by the arrival of new versions with even more advanced and convenient functionality.

Volkswagen UK Digital Marketing Manager, Marianne Bearton, said: “Enabling access to owners’ likely interactions with the brand in one handy digital dashboard that can be viewed on the majority of smartphones, or on a computer, was an ambitious aspiration when it was first identified as a target.

“We set about making it a reality and, now, the release of this first version of My Volkswagen marks the culmination of a huge amount of hard work by colleagues from across the entire Volkswagen UK business.

“We’re keen to get customer feedback from the first users of the app, and of course will work to refine functionality and evolve the My Volkswagen offering constantly in the months and years ahead.”

Volkswagen owners are being encouraged to sign up for the app when they visit one of the brand’s 190-plus Retailers nationwide, while a national marketing campaign to raise awareness of the app’s availability will be launched in the coming weeks.

