Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > New University of Michigan robotics building to be named after Ford Motor Company

New University of Michigan robotics building to be named after Ford Motor Company

April 20, 2017

The University of Michigan announced Thursday a new state-of-the-art robotics laboratory on its Ann Arbor campus will be named in honor of Ford Motor Company following the automaker’s $15 million donation, which is also expected to help speed the completion of the $75 million building.

The four-story, 140,000-square-foot robotics facility will be named the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building and is now expected to open in late-2019, rather than the winter of 2020, as previously anticipated.

Ford expects to co-locate more than 100 researchers and engineers in the building, creating the company’s first research lab on a university campus in an effort to accelerate Ford’s development of autonomous vehicles.

More information here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017