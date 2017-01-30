New UK Audi TT TDI models get to grips with quattro

Audi is further expanding the repertoire of its iconic and multi-award-winning Audi TT range this week by introducing new, third generation successors to the popular TDI quattro Coupé and Roadster models. Slotting into the line-up alongside the established front-wheel-drive TDI ultra efficiency champions, the new all-wheel-driven versions are now available to order priced from £34,230 OTR, and are due to start arriving with UK customers in the spring.

A six-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission exclusively partners the 2.0 TDI unit in the new variants, and appropriate distribution of the 184PS and 380Nm of torque that it channels to both axles is the responsibility of the electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch at the heart of the quattro system. It incorporates wheel selective torque control for even more precise and agile roadholding in all weathers. Sprint times reflect the traction advantages, with zero to 62mph in the Coupé dipping to 6.7 seconds compared to 7.1 seconds for the TDI ultra, while top speed is a creditable 145mph. In the Roadster, 62mph takes 7.0 seconds, three tenths quicker than the ultra, with a 142mph top speed.

Delivery of drive to all four wheels has also done little to diminish the efficiency of the TT 2.0 TDI, with a combined fuel consumption figure of 52.3mpg achievable according to the NEDC, corresponding to CO2 of 142g/km. As a Roadster, the TT 2.0 TDI quattro S tronic returns up to 50.4mpg, with 147g/km of CO2.

Model Specification Engine PS CO 2 OTR pricing TT Coupé Sport 2.0 TDI quattro 184 142 £34,230 TT Coupé S line 2.0 TDI quattro 184 142 £36,780 TT Coupé Black Edition 2.0 TDI quattro 184 142 £38,380 TT Roadster Sport 2.0 TDI quattro 184 147 £35,845 TT Roadster S line 2.0 TDI quattro 184 147 £38,395 TT Roadster Black Edition 2.0 TDI quattro 184 147 £39,995

