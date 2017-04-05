The new truck generation: Scania is introducing Apple CarPlay

Scania is introducing Apple CarPlay to the new truck generation’s infotainment system, allowing for smart, safe and smooth access to all the functionality of iPhones by mirroring them seamlessly. Scania is among the first in the industry to offer Apple CarPlay in heavy trucks.

“Scania’s infotainment system will work with Apple CarPlay, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while on the move,” says Björn Fahlström, Vice President, Product Management, Scania Trucks. “Apple CarPlay support is being introduced in June 2017, and earlier devices can be updated, provided that they have voice recognition. By intro­ducing this functionality, we will offer even more driver comfort and increased safety. For truck drivers, who spend a lot of time behind the wheel, everything that makes life on the road easier, simpler and safer is very much appreciated.”

Apple CarPlay functionality will be available for customers who have a Scania Infotain­ment System with a 7” touch screen (AUS4) and the Voice Control Option. Devices from Apple with iOS 7 or higher can be paired via USB cable to the Scania Infotainment System.

“This is yet another example of how Scania continues to offer new seamless services and functi­o­na­lity in the new truck generation,” says Fahlström. “Apple CarPlay is an industry-leading tech­nology of the kind we will offer more of in our trucks in the near future.”

